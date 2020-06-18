The number of deaths in Nashua associated with COVID-19 more than doubled in the past two weeks.
More than 30 people have died recently from the disease, Mayor Jim Donchess said this week at a media briefing.
As of Wednesday, Nashua had 582 positive cases of COVID-19, including 61 active cases and 31 deaths. Two weeks earlier, on June 4, Nashua had about 500 cases and 14 deaths.
The majority of COVID-19 deaths in the city have occurred at long-term care facilities, officials said.
Several of this week’s deaths were at Greenbriar HealthCare nursing home, where an outbreak occurred among residents and staff members. Early in the pandemic, The Huntington in Nashua saw an outbreak.
Despite the increase in fatalities, the number of new, positive cases is declining in the city, Donchess said. Among those being tested, the percentage of daily positive cases has declined the past 45 days, he said.
“We still want to be cautious because we know there could be a resurgence of this virus,” the mayor said.
In Nashua, 85 percent of those who have contracted the disease have recovered, Donchess said.
Public testing is still available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday in Nashua. To schedule an appointment, call 589-3456.
Steve Bolton, the city’s attorney, said Thursday that Nashua is in a unique situation because it borders Massachusetts, which has had significantly more COVID-19 cases.
Although the majority of deaths throughout New Hampshire and within Nashua have been seniors, “it is of no comfort to me that most of the deaths occur to people over 60,” said Bolton, stressing the importance of reducing cases in the Gate City through efforts such as wearing face masks.
”We want to continue to watch this virus and make sure it doesn’t reemerge. We want to keep everyone safe,” Donchess said.
On Thursday, the Division of Public Works announced the city’s three public pools will not open this summer.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but after much discussion with input from multiple agencies, we were not able to find a way to make our pools safe this summer during the coronavirus pandemic,” the department said in a statement. “Hundreds of children spend the day at our pools in very, very close contact. Other towns and cities in our state have already come to this same conclusion, and have already made this hard choice as well.”