Hundreds of people participated in a 10-day prayer session at the Gate City Church in Nashua where at least nine people have since tested positive for COVID-19.
“There is a potential for widespread (transmission),” Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services, said Thursday of the church outbreak.
City officials were notified of the situation by the state health department on Monday, said Bagley, explaining an asymptomatic individual attended a service without knowing they had the disease. The 10-day prayer meeting took place from Sept. 18 to Sept. 28. inside of the church at 43 Main St.
According to Bagley, families were spaced 6 to 10 feet apart inside of the church and were wearing masks for the services.
“At one point during their service, they did take their masks off once they were in their family units to sing,” she said. “Singing, however, in an enclosed building is one of the riskiest exposure opportunities with the virus … This situation did allow for extensive exposure at this church.”
Symptoms first appeared on Sept. 26, according to Bagley, who said a thorough contact tracing investigation is underway to identify everyone who attended prayer sessions at the church during the 10-day timeframe.
“Several hundred people, we think, attended this prayer event. So far, nine people who attended this prayer event tested positive,” Mayor Jim Donchess said during a media briefing on Thursday.
In Nashua, there have been a total of 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the past several months, as well as 39 deaths. In light of the new church outbreak, Bagley is encouraging church attendees to get tested for the virus as soon as possible, and to monitor for symptoms. To help slow the spread of the infection and the outbreak, Bagley said anyone who was at the church during that 10-day period should be tested.
A tickle in the throat, headache, bodyache or runny nose, even if for just a short period, could be related to COVID-19, she stressed.
“Watch for those symptoms. They may be very subtle,” said Bagley, explaining the best way to reduce exposure to others is to wear face coverings. Individuals with symptoms should stay at home until they get their test results back, she added.
As the city reopens with church events, sporting activities and indoor dining, Bagley said these all increase an individual’s risk for possible exposure.
“Nashua has experienced and has been experiencing for the past month an increase in cases,” she said, adding Nashua has been identified as having substantial community transmission.
The Department of Health and Human Services, in conjunction with the Nashua Division of Public Health is investigating these new church illnesses.
“Gate City (Church) will shift to virtual church only for the next few weeks,” states a posting on its website.
The virus, said Bagley, does not discriminate against anyone, explaining the global pandemic continues to spread and has resulted in more than 1 million deaths worldwide.
“I can say from personal experience that the disease COVID-19 can come in unexpectedly,” said Donchess, who was one of six employees at Nashua City Hall to contract the virus last month. His wife, Vickie, also previously tested positive for the illness. They have both recovered.