Interstate youth hockey competitions have been suspended from Saturday through Dec. 31 in seven New England states, including New Hampshire. The suspension announced by the governors of each of those states does not affect interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities.
"In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions," said a news release issued Thursday.
"As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus," said the release, adding that the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports.
This story will be updated.