CONCORD – A chronic staffing shortage at the Internal Revenue Service threatens loan applications from New Hampshire small business owners seeking relief from COVID-19 losses, a hospitality industry leader says.
In response to the pandemic, Congress more than tripled what small companies could receive from Economic Disaster Impact Loans, from $150,000 to $500,000.
Steve Duprey, a real estate and hotel developer, told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., new program rules require the federal Small Business Administration to get certification from the IRS that the loan applicant has no taxpayer issues.
Duprey said many business owners can’t get that IRS clearance to complete the process, and the deadline for the program is the end of this month.
During a virtual meeting Wednesday hosted by Concord Chamber of Commerce, Shaheen said the IRS crunch is affecting many relief efforts.
What made the agency’s job harder was Congress tasked it to do many additional jobs during the pandemic, including the processing of all federal stimulus checks, she said.
“So many people are out of the office, working at home, there are not as many taxpayer advocates,” Shaheen said. “We need to get some more personnel in there.”
35 million tax returns caught in the crunch
The IRS is facing a backlog of more than 35 million unprocessed tax returns as of the end of the 2021 filing season in May – a paperwork clog that’s four times bigger than it was in 2019 before the pandemic.
The National Taxpayer Advocate, a watchdog group, maintained in a recent report to Congress that the IRS has only had enough funding to reach a 60 percent level of service.
The IRS received more than 85 million calls for help with individual tax returns in 2021, up 978% from three years ago.
The NTA analyzed IRS call data and determined just 3% of those who contacted the agency through its most-popular toll-free number spoke with a human being.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration also reported last month that 8 million individual tax returns remained to be processed at the end of last year.
This was a 1,200% increase, made so much worse because millions of pieces of unopened mail during the pandemic piled up in trailers parked outside IRS centers, and the agency spent month trying to catch up with it all.
The economic disaster loans are for losses during the pandemic through last April 6 and carry a borrowing term of 30 years.
All eligible businesses must pay back the loan with 3.75% interest, while nonprofits that could receive the loans would play 2.75%.
Robert Henson, an economic legislative assistant in Shaheen’s office, urged Duprey to contact the SBA loan specialist that has been assigned to his case.
“This is not unique. We are aware of a number of programs where applicants have requested verification from the IRS and are awaiting an answer,” Henson told Duprey. “If you have been assigned a loan specialist at SBA, that’s a positive sign. Continue to be in regular touch with that person.”
Shaheen: May need congressional fix
Shaheen said she will further study Duprey’s issue and pledged, if need be, to lobby for legislation to extend the deadline on these loans.
The importance of proper staffing of the IRS took on renewed importance when a bipartisan group of 20 senators, including Shaheen, announced at the White House a deal on the outline of a $579 billion infrastructure bill.
Senate Republicans opposed the tax increase on the wealthy that President Biden had first proposed to pay for the program.
Shaheen said Senate negotiators agreed to support paying for the bill in part by empowering the IRS to close the so-called,“tax gap” that represents the difference between what the agency received in federal taxes compared to what their experts say was owed.
Estimates are this could raise $100 billion, though some analysts, such as with the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said it will take time to train IRS staff and develop new anti-fraud techniques.
The state’s senior senator said many constituents worry when Congress considers putting more tax experts on the IRS payroll.
“I know a lot of people are concerned when they see that, because they think that means the IRS is going to go after them to pay more taxes,” Shaheen said. “It is our responsibility to make sure they don’t do that, unless there is reason to believe individuals aren’t paying the taxes that are owed.”