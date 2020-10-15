LACONIA – An “isolated patient” at the Belknap County Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, the first resident or staff member at the facility to do so.
The Belknap County Commissioners, in a prepared statement dated Oct. 14, said the board was notified on Tuesday “of an isolated resident positive COVID-19 test,” at the home, which has 94 beds for skilled and long-term nursing, and has served residents of Belknap County since 1835.
The statement did not provide information about the resident’s condition.
Asked on Thursday about the test, County Administrator Debra Shackett, in an e-mail, replied “Yes, this is the first positive at the BCNH…and fingers crossed – the only positive!”
Because of the positive test, however, the county commissioners said they had informed and are working with the New Hampshire Department of Public Health and also have rolled back the home’s reopening.
“Due to this occurrence,” the commissioners wrote, “the Belknap County Nursing Home will return to Phase 0 in the reopening guidance as outlined by the State. All inside visits, activities, dining room, etc. will be cancelled effective immediately.”
The county commissioners said they strive “for transparency to the citizens of Belknap County” and that the board was “committed to full disclosure to the public of any confirmed cases of COVID-19.”
By going public, the county commissioners said they hoped to help “alleviate the concerns of the unknown for families, staff, and the community. We will continue to provide updates as the situation warrants.”
Personnel at the home, they said, “will continue to be screened upon entry to the facility, wear facemasks 100% of the time, clean their hands frequently, practice respiratory etiquette and social distancing. Appropriate personal protective equipment is available, the staff is well trained for this and every precaution will be followed per guidelines and recommendations.”
On Oct. 7, the home, on its Facebook page, posted that the most recent round of resident/employee testing had taken place the day before and the results were pending.
At the time, the home reported that its “indoor limited visitation” — under which residents would be able to receive up to two visitors -- “has been going well.”
The post, warned, however, that while the home was reopening because it met positivity levels, people should be aware that the “COVID-19 positivity rate is subject to change and is monitored frequently.”