With the launch of remote learning taking place on Monday, educators throughout the state are stressing that this process will not be perfect, and expectations may need to be lowered.
Children, parents and teachers have had several days to adjust to the idea of at-home schooling, but Monday marks the true test of what could become the new normal — at least temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mandatory closing of New Hampshire schools.
“We are in the middle of something really unprecedented in our country. It is extraordinary,” said Mark McLaughlin, superintendent of the Merrimack School District.
Preparing for remote learning has required an extensive level of planning and engagement that has never been done before, according to McLaughlin, who said schools recognize that there is still an obligation to provide the best instruction they possibly can during these unsettling times.
Merrimack had a jump start on its remote learning, and began its at-home schooling on Wednesday. McLaughlin said teachers will do the very best that they can, and then some, but that the expectation for New Hampshire schools to provide learning opportunities that have equal rigor to what is taught in the classroom is impractical.
“I mean, we have just got to get real — that is not possible. What we deliver to students in the classroom is not going to be replicated in this remote learning environment,” he said.
In Merrimack, students in prekindergarten through sixth grade will be participating in 30 minutes each of writing, math, reading and unified arts on a daily basis, as well as 10 minutes of social and emotional curriculum; twice a week the students will participate in 30 minutes each of social studies and science. Grades seven through twelve will also have 30 minutes daily of their core subject areas, as well as unified arts, world language, health and physical education.
“Teachers will plan materials that will include assignments and opportunities for students to show their learning,” said John Fabrizio, assistant superintendent in Merrimack, stressing that schoolwork will be monitored.
In Nashua, Superintendent Jahmal Mosley expressed similar sentiments.
“Our students will continue learning, but in different ways,” he said. “It will not be perfect. It will be a change, but together, we will work through this.”
Remote learning will be more challenging for younger students who need more hands-on instruction and direction, while teenagers are already familiar with many online learning platforms such as PowerSchool and Google Classroom, said Tanner Higgin, director of education editorial strategy with Common Sense.
He agreed that parents will need to lower their expectations throughout this process.
“It is going to be tough and things aren’t going to go well, but this isn’t a make or break scenario. Everyone just needs to do their best and continue learning the best they can,” said Higgin. “Teachers will be there for support, but they should also recognize this is brand new for most teachers as well, and everyone will be learning as they go and everyone will be in it together.”
He encouraged parents to ask teachers for a rough schedule of their child’s daily school routine if it hasn’t already been provided to them. Higgin said parents should also clearly understand what the ultimate goal or target is for the students and their remote school responsibilities. There are also huge equity issues that will need to be addressed, and teachers will need to be flexible in their planning to ensure that each student gets the resources necessary to learn, according to Higgin. Educators and caregivers must be on the same page and realize that there should be less pressure to have the perfect learning experience, or match what would typically happen in the classroom, he said.
“It is just not going to happen and we just need to do our best,” said Higgin, adding the focus should be to build better bonds within the school communities and facilitate unique learning opportunities under these challenging circumstances.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order to give school districts greater flexibility when developing remote learning software tools.
“Student privacy is paramount, and all applications and software still meet rigorous Department of Education privacy standards,” said Sununu.
Several schools throughout the state were busy last week handing out laptop computers to students in preparation for the at-home schooling. In Bedford, about 200 Chromebooks were distributed last week to students at Memorial Elementary School.
“This is a little bit out of the norm,” said parent Gary Powers, who has three children in the Bedford School District.
Logistically, he is concerned about how the remote learning process will unfold in their home, but he said his family is keeping an open mind.
“We do not really have a plan in place, so we are just going to see how it goes,” said Powers, who has two high school students and one third grader.
While the older children are more independent, he acknowledged that there will need to be more attention on the youngest to ensure she stays on pace with her academics.
“Everyone is anxious these days,” said Memorial Elementary School Principal Phil Schappler. Still, he said, there has been so much positive feedback from parents about all of the preparations taking place to get families ready for this major transition.
Bob Jozokos, principal at Bedford High School, said in a note to students that the central goal is to continue student learning.
“Students will continue to be taught and demonstrate competency in order to achieve credit for each course. We have planned extensively for the implementation of remote learning both at the school level and at the district level,” he said, explaining that teachers will use the typical grading system, attendance will be taken and students are expected to still follow the honor code while working remotely.
The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School in Exeter is offering a series of webinars to help parents and students adapt to remote learning, and to help educators adapt to remote instruction and working remotely.
Frank Edelblut, education commissioner in New Hampshire, thanked the team at VLACS for the assistance.
“They are New Hampshire’s experts on remote instruction and remote support,” Edelblut said in a statement.