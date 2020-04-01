The disclosure of a positive COVID-19 test of a Merrimack County corrections officer is prompting criminal justice officials to look harder at who is behind bars and the necessity of keeping them there.
While prosecutors and corrections officials say they are reviewing the inmates on a case-by-case basis, some defense lawyers say consideration must be given to releasing entire classes of inmates, for example, non-violent offenders or parolees imprisoned on technical parole violations.
They warn of mass infections and deaths should COVID-19 run rampant through tightly quartered jails and prisons.
“A couple months from now, there’s going to be a Netflix documentary of what happened in jails and prisons when it came to the coronavirus,” said Sarah Rothman, the managing attorney at the Manchester public defender office.
The ACLU and the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers have recommended that police and prosecutors limit the number of arrests and that the elderly and people in poor health be released from jails and prisons.
Rothman noted that several jurisdictions in states such as Louisiana and New Jersey have issued orders for releases of broad classes of people. Other states are mulling similar moves.
Meanwhile, the federal government has ordered a 14-day lockdown of all federal prisons starting Wednesday, USA Today reported.
Inmates will be locked in their cells to decrease the spread of the disease, the Bureau of Prisons said. Attorney General William Barr directed federal prison authorities to begin identifying more elderly and medically compromised inmates for home confinement.
In New Hampshire, defense attorneys have not shied away from raising concerns about COVID-19.
For example, on Wednesday the lawyer for a Merrimack County jail inmate mentioned her fragile medical condition when asking a judge to release her from the jail to her mother’s house. Emma Rogers, 26, was being held on a probation violation.
“She is more likely to catch the virus and more likely to be hit harder by it,” said her lawyer, Mathew Zahn, in a hearing on Wednesday.
Noting recent failures in drug court, Superior Court Judge John Kissinger did not immediately free her. But Rogers, who is pregnant, will be released on Friday to Hope on Haven Hill, a treatment community for pregnant women and new moms.
Rothman said judges have been attuned to issues of vulnerability to COVID-19.
“They want to hear specifics about your client’s health condition,” Rothman said. But they are less receptive to a generalized fear of infection in jail or prison.
Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said any Merrimack County jail inmate could potentially ask to have his or her incarceration reviewed, given concerns expressed about dangers in jails.
Davis said someone close to a release date and medically fragile inmates would be most likely to win release. She said non-violent crimes and low-level offenses would also be likely, but she would consider past behaviors such as a criminal record and parole violations.
"I think they're doing everything they possibly can to make the (Merrimack County jail) as safe as possible," Davis said.
Ross Cunningham, superintendent of the Merrimack County jail, said 10 inmates have been released since March 13, when he started a review of his population.
“There’s a couple more we’re working on as we speak,” he said on Wednesday. One hundred fifty-five remain behind bars, and they have been instructed about social distancing and protective behaviors, he said.
“There’s a sense of unknown; with that unknown comes anxiety,” he said.
Efforts to obtain information out of Hillsborough County’s Valley Street jail were unsuccessful on Wednesday.
Jail superintendents generally have more discretion when it comes to early release for inmates who have been convicted and are servicing a sentence. Judges have more discretion on pretrial releases.
At state prisons, the state Department of Corrections has undertaken expedited reviews and identified two inmates released early for home confinement. The two have viable housing plans, are not medically at risk and do not present a danger to the community, the department said in an mail. One has been approved, the other is pending.
The prison system has identified other residents for discretionary release, but wants to finalize protocols before releasing them.
“The department will not be releasing people without a confirmed, viable and safe housing plan,” an email to the Union Leader read.
Finally, the state prison system is reviewing parolees who have been sent back to prison for technical parole violations that did not involve a new crime. Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks would review each case, a change due to COVID-19. Judges would be kept abreast of individual cases, the prison system said.
In a statement, Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said it would be up to Gov. Chris Sununu to issue any blanket order for release of particular classes of inmates.
Meanwhile, judges are addressing individual requests and plea bargains that call for early releases, Nadeau said in an email.
“Each case is addressed on an individualized basis and based on a review of the facts of each particular case, including the nature of the offense and the individual’s criminal history, to ensure the safety of the public in the process,” Nadeau said.
Rothman suggests releases for anyone convicted of misdemeanors and technical parole violations. She would like to see pretrial releases for people facing drug charges and property crimes. Pretrial incarceration should be limited to people involved in specific acts of violence, she said.
That was what the criminal system agreed to last year as part of bail reform. But after a few months, police and prosecutors complained that people who were a danger to public safety were freed before trial.
“Before COVID-19,” Rothman said, “we might have had a different definition of what danger to the community means.”