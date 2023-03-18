Jennifer Gillis

Jennifer Gillis became interim superintendent of schools in Manchester in February 2022, and permanent superintendent in May 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester Superintendent Jenn Gillis took the reins of the state’s largest school district during the pandemic, charting a course through the uncertain waters of remote learning while she learned the ropes of her new position.

For her, Gillis said, the pandemic highlighted everything good about the city and school district.

Jennifer Gillis

Jennifer Gillis, Superintendent of Manchester Schools, chats with students at the Jewett Street School in Manchester on March 7, 2023.

