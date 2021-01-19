CONCORD – Leaders in education, health care, real estate and high technology urged the state’s community colleges Tuesday to spearhead a new training program for jobs that businesses urgently need to fill and to provide a lifeline for those made jobless or underemployed in the wake of COVID-19.
Jeremy Hitchcock of Manchester, co-founder of Dyn Inc., said there are 50,000 fewer employees in the workforce since the pandemic began, and businesses are starving for workers that have a baseline of skills.
“I think we all know there is a huge dislocation of labor, probably the biggest one we have ever seen,” Hitchcock told the Senate Commerce Committee. “We have many employers who are looking for workers, and many are just short of the training needed for those future jobs.”
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, authored the "Workforce Pathways" legislation (SB 44) for community colleges to set up “credential” programs, lasting no longer than six months, which can give workers the skills needed to get a good job that can lead to advancement.
“Certificate programs provide the first rung on a ladder to a career. This is a good idea whether we have a crisis that compels us to act, which is COVID, or we don’t,” Kahn said.
The measure is patterned after one that Virginia created four years ago and has had a 90% rate of employment success, he said.
Those taking part in this credential training in New Hampshire would have that cost fully covered.
Students can seek such job training now, but they must pay up front and then be reimbursed sometime after they complete it, according to Roxie Severance, a board member with the New Hampshire Health Care Association.
In early 2020, the long-term care industry had 8,200 job openings for positions such as licensed nursing assistant, and there were only 375 job seekers at four regional job fairs held in January that year, Severance said.
Federal money sources of support
The legislation doesn’t designate any source of dollars to support this training, but community college administrators said federal COVID-19 relief packages have available grants, and a planned increase in federal Pell Grants could help support it as well.
“There is not a specific pot of money that is identified, but we believe we have adequate funding,” said Susan Huard, acting chancellor of the community college system. “I think we will be in good shape in the next several years to fund this.”
Business, labor and government members in this project identified the areas with the state's biggest jobs needs as health care, construction, hospitality, tech talent and manufacturing.
“You could try multiple disciplines within the demands of the employment sector in a relatively short period of time,” said Dick Anagnost, the Manchester developer who recently stepped down after a lengthy stint as chairman of the workforce council.
“This takes real-time, recent (high school) graduates to get into the workforce where they desire to work and allows them to test the market for where they want to go," he said. "Some may to go into college. Others may not.”
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, questioned whether private industry could manage its own apprenticeship programs.
“Why does the government need to get involved in this?” Gannon said.
Commerce Committee Chairman Harold French, R-Webster, wondered whether the bill should include a sunset provision to end the program once the pandemic and the workforce demands have been resolved.
Anagnost rejected that idea.
“This is something we started working on pre-COVID. A sunset would only defeat what we have done, not just for COVID but for our entire employment economy,” Anagnost said.
The bill would create a six-member commission of state officials to administer the program.