The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial, paused due to an unexplained illness in a participant, will resume very soon.
An independent committee investigated the case of a man in the trial who suffered a stroke and concluded it was not related to the vaccine, according to two individuals familiar with the trial who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The study, the only late-stage human test of a coronavirus vaccine that requires just a single shot, was paused by Johnson & Johnson on Oct. 12. It was the second late-stage trial to pause; testing of the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been on hold in the United States since early September after a a British participant developed a neurological problem.
Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, told Bloomberg that both trials could resume as early as this week, pending clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.
When an adverse event occurs during a clinical trial, the testing is typically stopped so that an independent data safety and monitoring board can thoroughly investigate and determine whether the problem was likely related to the vaccine. Rules around clinical trials and patient privacy restrict specific details of adverse events from being released, but the tremendous scrutiny of the coronavirus vaccine trials has led many experts to call for greater transparency in disclosing and explaining the reasons behind trial pauses.
In the Johnson & Johnson trial, a man who received a vaccination suffered a stroke that may have been triggered by an infection.
To come to the conclusion that the event was not related to the vaccination, the investigation probed not only the medical details of the event, but also examined a safety database of 100,000 people who have received vaccines that use the same underlying technology.
Johnson & Johnson spokesman Jake Sargent declined to comment.