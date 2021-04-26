The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will again be used in New Hampshire after the U.S. health regulators ended a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccine’s link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots last week.
Clinicians can resume use of the vaccine after informing recipients “about the potential, but very low risk, of rare blood clots,” according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
State-run vaccination sites and regional partners will resume use this week for any person 18 or older, in accordance with the FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
“Our state is working to ensure our mass-vaccination and targeted vaccination clinics are able to do so with the necessary information and guidance in place to ensure that anybody receiving the J&J Janssen vaccine is appropriately informed of the very low risks for serious adverse events, including the new Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) that has been identified in only a handful of people nationwide,” a news release reads.
So far, 346,708 in the state have been fully vaccinated between the three available vaccines. The state dashboard does not indicate how many of each vaccine has been administered.