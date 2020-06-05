MANCHESTER – A superior court judge agreed Friday to revive a lawsuit from Democratic legislative leaders challenging Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to unilaterally spend money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David A. Anderson decided that lawmakers have standing or the right to sue after legislative lawyers added to the suit members of the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Anderson said this committee is a key player in this dispute because it traditionally has the legal power to meet monthly and approve spending during the two-year state budget cycle.
But in the same, 19-page ruling, Anderson refused to immediately block Sununu’s spending power by issuing a preliminary injunction against him.
This means the case will return to Anderson’s court for a hearing on the merits.
The upshot of this decision means Sununu can continue to make spending decisions.
This suit may not ultimately be decided until after the state of emergency has ended for the novel coronavirus.
Sununu created a hand-picked legislative advisory board to advise him about spending priorities.
He said the fiscal committee process was too slow for the state to respond to this disease.
In response to today's decision, Sununu said it was a "victory" for his legal team and he expects to prevail.
“I think it says it all that they really don’t have merit going forward," Sununu added.