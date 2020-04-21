CONCORD -- A federal judge his given immigration officials until Wednesday to say whether they oppose the release of three people named in a lawsuit that challenges the continued New Hampshire incarceration of immigration law violators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judge said that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE must provide a good reason for the continued detention of three people held at Strafford County jail. Such reasons could include a violent criminal record or a challenge of their medical status, wrote Judge Landya B. McCafferty, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire.
Last week, the ACLU and four prominent New Hampshire law firms filed a lawsuit challenging the continued detention of the defendants along with 60 other "highly vulnerable" people being held while COVID-19 is sweeping the globe and thriving in tight living quarters.
"These are not people detained for punitive reasons to serve time for a crime. They’re held for civil purposes awaiting an immigration proceeding," said David Vicinanzo, a lawyer with Nixon Peabody.
In an order dated Monday, McCafferty limited ICE's immediate response to three defendants named in the suit. Two of the three suffer chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart arrhythmia, back pain and asthma.
McCafferty scheduled a telephone status conference on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where she could address issues raised by the suit, including class-action status for the others.
On its website, ICE states it has released nearly 700 people nationally as of March 15, after taking into account factors such as public safety, flight risk and immigration history. The number of ICE detainees has dropped from more than 4,000 since March 1, they say in a April 15 post.
In a March 24 post, ICE said detainees were being tested in line with CDC guidance. ICE has reduced the population of all its detention centers by 30 percent or more, according to an April 6 post.