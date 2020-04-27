A federal judge said Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be the only reason for federal immigration officials to release inmates from the Strafford County jail in Dover.
But District Court Judge Landya McCafferty, the chief judge in the New Hampshire District Court, seemed to be leaning toward arguments that conditions at the Strafford County jail could be enough to make her take a key step toward a release — order bail hearings for each of the 73 immigration detainees at the lockup.
She scheduled a hearing for Friday to determine whether the Strafford County jail can take enough precautions to protect inmates from the spread of the disease.
The Strafford County jail holds nearly all ICE detainees in New Hampshire,
“Social distancing, I don’t think it’s possible in Strafford County,” said Nathan Warecki, a lawyer at the Nixon Peabody law firm. The firm is one of four prominent New Hampshire firms challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the detentions.
During a two-hour video hearing, ICE lawyers said the agency will soon release two of the plaintiffs named in the suit. And according to McCafferty, jail officials have filed papers detailing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including 14-day quarantines of nearly all new inmates to the jail.
But Warecki noted that some cells are doubled up, and inmates would have to stay in the corner of each cell for 22 hours a day to social distance properly.
“We know the jail is trying hard and we respect that. We just don’t think it’s possible,” he said.
He said a lack of testing — only six Strafford County staff and five inmates have been tested — and the possibility of infection by asymptomatic carriers compound the issue.
By Thursday, Warecki and ICE lawyers have to lay out for McCafferty what facts about the jail are in dispute. The hearing at 10 a.m. Friday may involve witnesses such as Jail Superintendent Chris Brackett.
McCafferty also has to decide whether to grant class certification to all ICE detainees.