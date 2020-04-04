A small shipment of personal protective equipment acquired by Dean Kamen’s company has been delivered to a Manchester hospital, and more is on the way.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kamen had reached out to DEKA employees who live in China to ask for help in acquiring masks, gowns and other medical supplies for health care providers here in New Hampshire.
On Friday, Kamen’s DEKA Research and Development Corp. delivered thousands of surgical masks and hundreds of coveralls to Catholic Medical Center, Kamen told the Union Leader. DEKA employees also delivered dozens of face shields they’ve been manufacturing themselves to CMC and to Elliot Hospital.
And if all goes well, Kamen said, a huge shipment of PPE should make its way to New Hampshire sometime this week.
“We believe that much larger quantities will soon be available,” he said. “We’ve been getting great support from the state and from FEMA and from the government, and if all things go according to plan, there will be a lot more available relatively soon.”
“And we’ll start getting it to the people who need it.”
Dr. Joseph Pepe, president and CEO of CMC, welcomed the help of Kamen and DEKA in procuring PPE for his health-care workers. “We’re grateful for the small shipment we received Friday and for the larger one we’ll be receiving soon,” he said.
After the Manchester hospitals have what they need, any medical supplies DEKA manages to acquire will go to the state health department, “where it will be reserved for those most in need throughout the state,” Pepe said.
The PPE coming to DEKA is “all for New Hampshire,” Kamen said. “It will secure the state for the next month or two.”
Meanwhile, Kamen’s other Millyard venture, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), is also joining the fight against the pandemic. “We’re not doing vaccines, but we’re working on the equipment to help develop a test,” he said. “New kinds of cells and new kinds of systems, everything from diagnostics to therapeutics.”
ARMI focuses on engineering to make medical advances possible, Kamen explained. “We don’t build your house; we build hammers and saws,” he said. “We’re building the tools for the people that will make the vaccines.”