Keene’s SAU 29 announced it is moving to all-remote learning after the Thanksgiving break as COVID-19 infections rise throughout the state.
“We absolutely recognize that this will be extremely difficult for many of our families, our staff and for our community as a whole,” said Superintendent Robert Malay. “We share in the concerns that this shift will cause, but as we have stated numerous times, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are a top priority.”
SAU 29, which includes Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland, has been using a hybrid learning model in its schools, with some remote learning and some in-person learning. Keene High School, for example, has students go to in-person classes two days a week, and then attend remote classes for the rest of their instruction.
Malay said the numbers in Cheshire County and the rest of the state means it is only a matter of time before an outbreak occurs. He wants students and staff to have time to be prepared to make the switch in the coming days.
"In order to give people time to prepare for this transition, we are making this decision now, before that decision is made for us as a result of an outbreak in a building,” Malay said.
SAU 29’s plans now line up with Contoocook Valley School District’s schedule of remote learning starting on Nov. 30 and going into January. ConVal includes Peterborough, Dublin, Antrim, Francestown, Greenfield, Temple, Sharon, Hancock, and Bennington. Mascenic, which includes Greenville, Mason, and New Ipswich, has already gone fully remote until January.
Some districts, like the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and the Hinsdale School District have also already gone into remote learning following students testing positive for COVID-19. Those remote learning schedules are set to end in the first week of December.