Keene’s city council is considering bringing back a city-wide mask mandate at the urging of Cheshire Medical Center’s President and CEO Don Caruso.
The mandate would require people to wear a face mask in any indoor public space.
In a letter to the city council, Caruso said he is deeply concerned about COVID-19 spreading rapidly as winter drives people into indoor settings.
“The tremendous spike in percent positivity, along with the continued high number of COVID positive hospitalized patients is problematic,” he wrote.
Caruso said the hospital has averaged between nine to 15 patients waiting for beds in recent weeks.
“These patients had to be held in our emergency room until beds were available,” Caruso wrote. “The coming winter does not bode well for our community if we do not take action.”
He added that over the same time period, staff has been resigning, not because of the vaccine mandate, “but because they are tired of not seeing individuals in our community living up to their social responsibilities (voluntarily wearing a mask and voluntarily getting vaccinations).”
Cheshire Medical Center has stopped in-patient elective surgical care to respond to this demand, he wrote. “If need be, we will cut back ambulatory services to have enough staff to meet hospitalized demand as things worsen. This will clearly impact those who should have the ongoing care for their chronic medical problems. …”
The city council accepted the letter last week and referred it the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee so that it can receive public input, Keene City Councilor Stephen Hooper said.
The committee will open the matter to the public at its meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. After that it will come before the full council the following week for a vote.
Hooper said he is worried there is pandemic “fatigue” in Keene and there will be pushback on the proposed mandate. However, while he is planning to hear what the public has to say Wednesday night on the issue, right now he believes he will vote to bring back the mask mandate.
“I would go against Gov. Sununu and say let’s do it in the Keene community … based on what Dr. Caruso is saying. When you have no beds left at the hospital, that is a red flag,” Hooper said.
Hooper said he is also hearing from his constituents five-to-one in favor of bringing the mandate back. He said the 15-member council is diverse and likely to be split on the matter.
“It’s a tough decision for me because there are people in the community and business leaders in the community that just have pandemic burnout. They are just concerned about their businesses and their employees having to deal with customers that they will have to police.”
Not the first
Keene would not be the first New Hampshire community to bring back a mask mandate.
Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mullholland said Monday that Lebanon City Council reinstated its city’s mask mandate on Sept. 4 out of a concern for the rising case numbers in the city.
The neighboring town of Hanover reinstated its mask mandate in early August, Town Manager Julia Griffin said.
Hanover jumped back into masking requirements because Dartmouth suddenly had a spike in cases in August and almost all of them were asymptomatic or symptomatic in fully vaccinated Dartmouth students, she said.
The mask mandates in Lebanon and Hanover are likely to stay in place over the winter as both communities have their highest COVID numbers since the onset of the pandemic, Griffin said, with 117 cases in Hanover and 127 in Lebanon.
“We’re not seeing serious illness here. We are seeing mild illnesses, which is good, which I think is because of the high vaccination rate,” Griffin said.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said Berlin and Gorham reinstated their mask mandates temporarily when their critical access hospital was sending patients out of the area due to a lack of beds.
“It was the last four or five days in October and all of November and we let it sunset on Nov. 30. It was 36 days total,” Grenier said. “We did it because Androscoggin Valley Hospital was in a crisis situation. … Our health care system reached a critical point and that’s the whole point of keeping COVID at bay is not to interfere with folks’ freedom, but to make sure you don’t overload your community’s health care systems,” he said.
Grenier said the COVID-19 cases involved hospitalization and death, he said. “When you started reading the obituaries, some of the folks we lost, it resonated with the community,” Grenier said.