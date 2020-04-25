Keene officials are ready for any legal challenge to a new ordinance that puts a moratorium on permits for 5G wireless antennas after being told the city is violating state and federal law.
“We are all aware that our decision may violate, technically, a law or two but we have decided that health and safety of our citizenry is much more important,” said Ward 3 Councilor Terry Clark.
The city’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee adopted the 5G ordinance this week. The ordinance halts all new permits until January of 2021, and then restricts the ultimate placements of any 5G antenna in the city.
Beth Cooley, the assistant vice president of state legislative affairs for the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, said Keene’s ordinance is legally problematic.
“As drafted, the ordinance violates both state and federal law,” Cooley said.
Cooley also said the city is going to prevent businesses and individuals from accessing high-speed wireless internet. The next generation of wireless internet, 5G signal is 100 times faster than the current 4G.
City Attorney Thomas Mullins told the committee that the ordinance may run into challenges, but he believes it balances the needs and expectations of the city.
“We believe we have crafted it in a manner that we are going to proceed on,” he said.
City officials have been looking at restricting 5G since last year, when members of the public began voicing their concern about the safety of the signal. Though there is no credible scientific study linking 5G to health problems, it has become a favorite topic among internet conspiracy theorists who have linked 5G to the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“I do believe that we have made some decisions as a committee with the understanding that there could be some ramifications based on what’s right for the citizens of Keene,” said At-Large Councilor Kate Bosely, the committee’s chair.