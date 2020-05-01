Keene State College terminated the contracts for 92 adjunct staff members, and more employees are set to be furloughed next week as the school looks to save money after losing millions in revenue from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the worst thing I’ve had to do at Keene State,” said school president Melinda Treadwell.
Treadwell said the college needs to preserve the cash where it can as the campus remains shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures are likely to last through June or even July, and Keene State currently has a $8.7 million budget deficit.
“We’re going to claw away at that (deficit),” she said.
The school paid out $6.5 million in refunds last month to students for room, board and meals, Treadwell said, contributing to the budget hole.
Keene State had about a $3 million deficit and was on track to complete a reorganization and begin building enrollment and revenue in the coming school year, Treadwell said.
“And then COVID hit,” she said.
While faculty and students have been able to adjust to remote learning, a lot of employees at the college have been idled or reassigned because of the campus closure. Treadwell hopes that saving the money now will allow the school to reopen in the fall at close to full strength.
She wants to bring back the adjunct staff members who had their contracts terminated early and the employees who will be furloughed next week, as soon as possible. The furloughed staff will be eligible for the enhanced unemployment insurance from the state, and she plans to continue to pay their medical and dental insurance while they are furloughed, she said.
“I’m concerned about a talent erosion, so I don’t want to lay people off,” she said.
Treadwell said the college has a team looking at the necessary steps that must be taken to reopen safely in the fall. From testing, to isolation, to social distance policies, she thinks Keene State will be in a position to reopen. The reality is that COVID-19 will be around in the fall, and Keene State, like a lot of society, will need to learn how to manage outbreaks and minimize dangers, she said.
“I’m pretty confident we can do this,” she said. “I think it will be possible for us to open.”
The school invested in technology to make remote learning easier and allow students to choose whether or not they want to learn on campus or via remote learning. For the most part, though, spending at the school has been shut down to preserve the budget.
Treadwell said the college has not touched the school’s $37 million endowment.
“We’d burn through that in a year,” she said.
If the school is forced to close for half a semester because of COVID-19 next school year, it will cost $18 million in lost revenue, and more than $34 million for a full semester, she said.
Treadwell wants to bring back all of the employees being impacted right now because of the shutdown, and she wants to bring back all the students in the fall, but only if that makes sense.
“I won’t bring our students back if I can’t do it safely,” she said.