Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell told the school community Tuesday night that a faculty member has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We are certainly in unprecedented times,” Treadwell said in a video message sent to students.
The faculty member is being treated at a Massachusetts hospital, Treadwell said.
Treadwell was informed late Tuesday that the faculty member had been tested and found positive, she said. Other members of the Keene State faculty who came into contact with the patient are being contacted by health authorities, Treadwell said.
Keene State students are on spring break this week and were scheduled to stay off-campus for the next two weeks and engage in remote learning until April 5.
Treadwell said Tuesday night that the remote learning is being extended indefinitely and students will not be permitted back on campus.
“Keene State will enter into an extended curtailment,” she said.
Some students who are still on campus will be supported during this time, she said, but students off campus are being told not to come back. This will likely affect graduation, she said.
“I am so sorry this is the message I am delivering to you,” she said.
The Keene State College Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday to talk about the next steps for the remainder of the school year.