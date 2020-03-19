After initially delaying the return of students to campus, Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said Wednesday the school will be cleared out for the rest of the semester and all classes will be held remotely.
“This decision to extend campus restrictions and remote learning through the semester reduces the number of people gathered in our space, and provides more opportunity for social distancing,” Treadwell wrote in an email to students Wednesday night. “This is a difficult decision to share, but it’s important at this time of rapid growth of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Keene State initially planned to have two weeks of remote learning after this week’s spring break, but Treadwell announced Tuesday night that remote learning would be extended after a Keene State faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
The faculty member is being treated at a Massachusetts hospital.
All students must stay off campus for the rest of the year, and students who stayed in Keene for the break will be helped to get home, Treadwell said. Some students with extenuating circumstances will be allowed to remain on campus, she said.
While the school itself remains open, students, faculty and staff will all work remotely for the rest of the year, she said. Room and board for the rest of the year will be refunded once the college calculates the prorated cost.
“The college will continue its functions to support students, just in a different way,” she said.
Plans for the school's spring commencement are still up in the air, Treadwell said.
“We are developing contingency plans with our senior class executive board. It’s too early right now to make a final determination about commencement,” Treadwell said.
University of New Hampshire in Durham and Plymouth State University in Plymouth have both moved to remote classes for the rest of the year, as has Dartmouth College in Hanover and Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Thomas More College in Merrimack also has shut down its campus and moved to online learning.
New England College's campus in Henniker and its sister school, the New Hampshire Institute of Art in Manchester, are allowing students to remain in their dorms, though the schools have moved to remote classes. Southern New Hampshire University, based in Manchester, has moved to online classes, though it has not made a public announcement about the student dormitories.