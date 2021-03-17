Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell announced plans to have full in-person classes and campus student activities, including sports, for the fall semester.
Treadwell said she expects New Hampshire and the Keene region to be in a better position by the fall, given the rate of vaccine rollout. This will allow the school to bring students back to campus for as normal a college experience as possible, she said.
“Our students have told us loud and clear that they want to be together on campus in our community. We are having a successful spring semester, and are actively planning a shift to additional on-campus and in-person community experiences for the fall 2021 semester,” Treadwell said.
Planning for the fall includes in-person classes athletic events, on-campus student activities, and study abroad opportunities.
The school will still be prepared if there is a change in the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months, she said.
“Safety guided by science will remain a priority in the fall, and we will continue to carefully monitor the pandemic to make decisions accordingly,” Treadwell said.{/div}