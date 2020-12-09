Walmart officials confirmed a COVID-19 case in Keene earlier this week, but refused to say if the illness involved an employee or customer at the Winchester Street store.
“While we have had positive cases in our stores around the country, individual case confirmations should be confirmed through the local health department,” said Casey Staheli, the chain’s senior manager for national media relations said Tuesday.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, declined to discuss the Keene Walmart case, saying it is up to the company to disclose any information.
“We don’t report on cases in a particular business unless there is an increased risk of community exposure,” Leon said.
Staheli said the company is being active in protecting employees and customers.
“Before every shift, associates are required to go through a health screening and temperature check, and no associate should be working while sick,” Staheli said. “Additionally, we have continued to take numerous safety measures in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts, and in order to protect the safety and well-being of both our customers and associates.”