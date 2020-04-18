State health officials have released a lot of data about COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Here are some key takeaways:
Community transmission to blame
Community transmission is responsible for 32% of all COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, the highest single cause, according to last week’s weekly summary by the state Division of Public Health.
“Because it’s so widespread, we should all be assuming we come into contact with it when we go to the grocery store,” said Beth Daly, director of disease prevention for the state. The second-biggest cause, at 28%, is travel, as far as overseas and as close as across the border.
No safety in the suburbs
Although the cities of Manchester and Nashua have some of the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases, some towns around them have higher concentrations.
Auburn, Bedford, Windham, Pelham, Litchfield and Salem either have equal or higher per-capita infection rates, based on calculations using census data.
At 28 cases per 10,000, Auburn has the highest rate.
“Part of it’s because of where we are,” said Town Administrator Bill Herman. Also many healthcare workers, who have some of the highest infection rates in the state, live in Auburn, he said.
Herman complained that the daily tallies of COVID-19 the state provides include everyone touched by the disease, including those who have recovered. As of the middle of last week, only eight Auburn residents were included on the daily list of COVID-19 patients the state distributes to town police and fire departments.
Dangers of middle age
New Hampshire people in their 50s are more likely to experience COVID-19 than another other decennial age group. Per capita, people in their 50s represent the second-highest category of COVID-19 patients, topped only by people in their 80s.
Anna Thomas, director of the Manchester Health Department, hypothesized that most of the recent testing has focused on first responders, healthcare workers and primary caregivers, many of whom are in their 50s.
“I think you will see this demographic presentation of cases change as testing changes,” she said.
The infection rate actually plummets for those in their 60s and 70s.
“Our messaging has been that people over the age of 60 are most vulnerable,” Daly said.
A great time to be young
Young people have extremely low infection rates. The chances that someone 9 or younger will be infected are about 5 in 100,000. Chances are still good for people 10 to 19 — less than 20 in 100,000.
Daly attributed that in part to school closings. But data from other countries show that children who get COVID-19 are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to suffer severe complications.
Experts are still studying the role of children in transmission, but Daly said people with symptoms have higher concentrations of the virus and would be more likely to transmit the disease through sneezing and nasal secretions.
NH and Maine safest spots in New England
Of the six New England states, only Maine’s per-capita number of COVID-19 cases is lower than New Hampshire — 62 per 10,000 vs. 89 for New Hampshire, according to a New York Times compilation.
Massachusetts and Connecticut are vastly higher — 467 per 10,000 and 446, respectively, with Rhode Island and Vermont in the middle.
At this point, explanations are speculative, Daly said. But the volume of testing and New Hampshire’s lower population density could be factors, she said.
Nothing certain for three weeks
State officials say it can be three weeks for a COVID-19 case to get officially logged in. That includes the maximum of two weeks it can take for symptoms to show up, followed by another week for the case to reported to the health department.
This “period of uncertainty” tells officials how long it takes to develop an accurate point-in-time assessment.
So what does that mean? Three weeks ago this past Thursday, the state’s COVID-19 count was 158. But officials can’t be certain of what the actual total for that day was until three weeks later.
That was this past Thursday, when the state reported 1,211 cases.