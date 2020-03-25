MERRIMACK -- Wendy Thomas knew she had to do something.
When her daughter, a licensed nursing assistant, returned from her shift at a local hospital recently and said she was told to wear the same paper mask for her entire 12-hour shift, Thomas set out to find a way to get masks into the hands of medical providers. Fast.
“I can’t sew, but I can organize,” said Thomas, a Merrimack resident and state representative for Hillsborough County District 21. “I have been coordinating sewing machines, fabric and elastic to our people who sew. Those who can't sew are stepping up to cut fabric. It is truly a village in action.”
In response to urging from the White House, manufacturing companies have started to ramp up production of masks, but officials say it could be weeks before they become available. Hospitals across the Granite State are using up their supplies of protective gear, as they begin treating COVID-19 patients.
Enter folks ready to fill the void by sewing masks at home.
Thomas said that through the "Merrimack Mask Sewing Effort" Facebook group, volunteers have sewn and donated 377 reusable masks.
“We have an incredible situation here,” said Thomas. “I reached out to my friends on Facebook and told them that if they could sew, I would try to get them the supplies for making reusable cotton masks.”
To date, the masks have gone to midwives, a local respiratory department, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Catholic Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, Crotched Mountain, VA workers and additional local medical providers.
Latha Mangipudi, a Nashua state representative, is helping to organize the effort.
“Being a state rep and from Indian community, I saw this as a great opportunity to contribute to our community’s well being,” said Mangipudi. “It started with making a few phone calls and posting asking if there are any volunteers willing to sew. I knew a few of my friends had sewing machines and I had a pile of material cotton and flannel and elastic. Yesterday we donated 70 masks to SNHMC, and today we will have more than 70 for drop-off. I am getting requests from other medical facilities and home care providers.”
Thomas said people are also donating supplies, which have been donated to area medical providers and hospitals, including N95 masks, paper masks, isopropyl alcohol, disposable shoe covers, Lysol spray, gloves and thank-you cards with candy.
“We now have several dozen women and men helping out,” said Thomas. “We have people who have donated sewing machines to those who can sew. We have people sewing nonstop. We have to do all we can to protect our medical providers; they are going to be the ones who will save us when we get sick.”