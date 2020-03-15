LACONIA – The City Council held an emergency meeting with community leaders Sunday afternoon and jointly watched Gov. Chris Sununu’s press conference announcing his executive order closing schools statewide.
“Whatever you can do to make people take social distancing seriously and flatten the curve so we don’t get a spike, the better off we will be,” said Kevin Donovan, President and CEO of LRGHealthcare which operates Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital.
Donovan announced that effective Sunday at noon the hospitals were closing their doors to visitors to safeguard the health of patients and staff. Exceptions for visitors to patients in end-of-life care will be decided on a case by case basis.
In the next 24 to 48 hours, Donovan said, based on collaboration with state health officials and the NH Hospital Association he would be deciding whether to halt elective procedures and surgeries at the two health care centers until further notice.
Dr. Frederick Jones, Chief Medical Officer at LRGHealthcare said there is a longstanding Memorandum of Understanding in place between the hospital and the Laconia Fire Department that would allow Laconia Middle School to become an alternate care site in the unlikely event all available beds were filled.
“I’m paid to be a paranoid person,” Dr. Jones told the gathering via speaker phone. He said the Laconia hospital was equipped to provide oxygen for 110 patients. The hospital has been testing those who meet the CDC’s criteria for testing and who have a physician’s order, by using a remote parking lot and having a technician go to a patient’s vehicle to take a nasal swab. To date there have been no positive tests for COVID-19 in Belknap County, according to Donovan.
All samples are being sent to the NH State Health and Human Services Laboratory and testing times have lengthened from 24 to 78 hours, according to Dr. Jones who said that time should be reduced in the coming days as commercial laboratories join in.
John Beland, Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager for Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health, stressed the importance of everyone having an emergency plan in place.
“As we see more and more cases you may find yourself caught up in a contact investigation and get the call from the Department of Health telling you that you need to immediately quarantine,” he said.
People should have a list of people they can call who are willing to pick up and drop off needed supplies for a quarantined person, such as prescription medications.
Superintendent of Laconia Schools Steve Tucker detailed plans to switch to remote learning for the district’s 2,000 students. Approximately 50 of the high school's 500 students lack internet access and many elementary school students lack the readiness needed to transition to digital learning. As a result, the district is planning to develop both online and on-paper lessons.
“We’re in untrodden territory and are unsure how people are going to respond,” he said.
To help provide meals to students who rely on the district to provide breakfast and lunch, plans are underway to make Woodland Heights Elementary School a food distribution site. School buses and drivers could be used to make meal deliveries along with school staff and community volunteers.
Chris Emond, who heads the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region, said while it seems counterintuitive to keep the club open when the governor is ordering the schools closed, their doors will remain open “on a day-by-day basis.” The decision for children to attend will, of course, remain with parents, said Edmond, who conceded his concern was that the club will be “inundated” as the schools are closed.
The club will try to keep children in small groups and spread out, but may look to the city for added space.
Chief of Police Matt Canfield said in the wake of the pandemic his officers will no longer respond to medical aid calls unless there is a law enforcement component. Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said 911 dispatchers are providing first responders with critical information about potential exposure to COVID-19 by asking questions about symptoms, travel and exposure to the virus. The last thing the city needs, Beattie said, is infected staff unable to come to work.
The city council agreed to at least temporarily shutter the Laconia Community Center, which offers daily inter-generational social gatherings. They have asked for a schedule of events that will be reviewed and then develop a plan as to whether to continue the closure or make other changes in programming.
One of the biggest issues facing the city is how to keep 2,000 students on task with school work and prevent kids from massing at venues like the public library or other gathering spots, city officials agreed.