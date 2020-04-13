County officials are continuing their efforts to get the state to rethink its plans to use a shuttered building on the former Laconia State School campus to quarantine homeless people from throughout the state who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.
The Belknap County Commissioners tasked County Administrator Deb Shackett with drafting a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department of Health and Human Services outlining their opposition to the plans to use the Dube Building as a COVID-19 homeless shelter.
Based on emails sent to members of the Lakes Region Community Response Team (CERT) the state is recruiting members of the team to work at the facility and is offering $500 in pay for a 12-hour shift, $250 for a 6-hour day shift, and will provide personal protective equipment.
CERT is a volunteer service group trained to assist in disaster responses and various non-emergency projects.
“Our concerns about the state plan were intensified by the fact that the state was well along in its planning without any consultation with either county government or the mayor and governing body of the city of Laconia. We all learned of the plan from sources other than the state,” said Commissioner Hunter Taylor.
Last week, New Hampshire Assistant Safety Commissioner Perry Plummer said officials chose the site because the state owns the property and can provide secure access and egress.
“We will provide transport in for care and then once they are negative, we will provide secure transport to them back to the community they were from,” Plummer said. “We aren’t looking to redistribute our homeless population.”
Taylor said importing sick people from areas where the virus is more prevalent and placing them in a community with relatively few cases “seems contrary to the concept of social distancing which is being emphasized by every level of government in our county.”
County leaders also expressed concern about those hired to staff the facility.
“Those who provide staffing will, at the end of their shifts, return to the community, presenting a significant additional local risk,” Taylor wrote in an email shared with fellow commissioners.
Taylor said the only inpatient medical facility in the county, Lakes Region General Hospital, has furloughed 42% of its staff for economic reasons, leaving it in a significantly weakened position to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Any plan that increases the likelihood of a serious epidemic in Belknap County at a time when the hospital is on life support has to be questioned,” Taylor continued.
He urged the state “to make the state school site a temporary facility for our county homeless and those Belknap County residents who need temporary housing because of the COVID-19 crisis.”