With roots that stretch back to the Gypsy Tour of 1916, the 2020 running of the World’s Oldest Motorcycle Rally may be postponed from mid-June to late August – or even later -- due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Charlie St. Clair, who has been the executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association since 1991, on Wednesday said the rally’s board of directors met on March 26 via teleconference to discuss the possibility of moving the 97th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week from June 13-21 to Aug. 22-30.
He said the board will make a final decision by April 30, adding that the hope is to be able to go with the original date and the fallback if needed.
The bottom line, however, is that the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association does not want to cancel the 2020 rally, said St. Clair, because of its significant economic importance.
“A lot of it” – the factors that will go into the setting of a date for Motorcycle Week – “is what we hear from the governor’s office,” said St. Clair, who is also a state representative for a district made up of Laconia and Belmont.
He added that the City of Laconia, which regulates use of private property for commercial use during Motorcycle Week and also charges fees to vendors, will also have a big say as to when the rally will be held.
The tentative date in August, he said, is typically a quieter time of the summer “and if not August, then we’ll look beyond it. Our intention is not to cancel this rally if at all possible.”
The rally could take place, St. Clair said, “potentially, well into the fall.”
Asked whether vendors will come to a postponed Motorcycle Week, St. Clair said he was optimistic that they would.
Many rallies that were scheduled for May or June have already been canceled, he said, and the vendors will be looking for new opportunities.
“These are business people and they will try to hit every event they can to rejuvenate their business,” said St. Clair.
In his 29 years at the helm of the rally, Motorcycle Week has never been postponed or cancelled, he said, adding that no matter what date is ultimately chosen, “Somebody is going to be unhappy with it.”
“We just want to do the right thing and as always we want this to be a safe, fun event for our visitors and the residents of the State of New Hampshire,” said St. Clair.
“Some people have asked why not just cancel the rally until the next Motorcycle Week but Motorcycle Week is a very, very important economic generator, not just for the businesses and residents in the Lakes Region but statewide. Whenever we are able to do this rally it will be very important to help people get back on their feet.”