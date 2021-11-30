Lara Logan, once a lauded foreign correspondent for CBS News's "60 Minutes" and now a boundary-pushing Fox News guest commentator, drew fierce condemnation for on-air comments Monday night comparing the nation's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Her comments came during a segment in which Fox host Pete Hegseth, a frequent critic of coronavirus vaccine mandates and masking politics, accused the Biden administration of overhyping the new omicron variant.
Logan's response, though, went well beyond.
"What you see on Dr. Fauci - this is what people say to me: that he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele," she said. "Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this, because the response from covid, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day."
Hegseth, who is guest-hosting Fox's 7 p.m. opinion show this week, showed little reaction while Logan spoke and did not contradict or push back on her comments. Before going to the commercial break, he promoted Logan's show on the Fox Nation streaming service. (His other guest, Fox host Will Cain, called Fauci a "would-be authoritarian.")
Known as "the angel of death," Mengele performed "a broad range of agonizing and often lethal experiments with Jewish and Roma twins, most of them children," while serving as a physician at the Auschwitz concentration camp, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Early Tuesday morning, the Auschwitz Museum's official Twitter account released a statement seeming to condemn Logan's remarks without naming her. "Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful," the organization said. "It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."
Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League organization, issued a statement to The Post on Tuesday saying that "there's absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other covid-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust."
He added, "This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners."
The American Jewish Committee called Logan's comments "utterly shameful" and said that "an apology is needed."
"Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children," the group said on Twitter. There is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures."
Fox News representatives did not respond to a request for comment on Monday night.
Logan, who previously confirmed to The Post that she is not compensated for her guest appearances on the network's shows, has previously attracted criticism for her comments about the coronavirus.
During a Saturday night appearance on Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show, Logan inaccurately asserted that Sweden has had "no vaccinations" - to date, the country has administered at least 15.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to a Reuters tracker. She also claimed that "every oncologist who deals with bone cancer identifies hundreds of coronaviruses within our bones," an unsupported assertion that Pirro did not challenge.
Last week, Logan took to Twitter to compare two Fox News contributors who chose to leave the network over concerns about programming to "cockroaches."
Referring to the resignations of Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, she wrote: "This tells you everything you need to know about these two - among the many running for cover as the truth is coming out - like cockroaches when you turn on the lights.
Logan left CBS News in 2018, after her tenure at the network was marred by a faulty report about the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya. After a stint as a special correspondent for the conservative media conglomerate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Logan signed on with the Fox News Media streaming service in the fall of 2019.