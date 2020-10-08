CONCORD — Family, religious and social gatherings are behind a rise in cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, particularly in the state’s two largest cities, Gov. Chris Sununu and state health officials said Thursday.
The overall positive test rate and hospitalizations remain low statewide, and Sununu said there is still a tiny degree of infection among public school children.
“We aren’t looking at taking any additional actions,” the governor said. “That is always something we are willing to look at depending on what transpires.”
Sununu has resisted calls to adopt a mask mandate statewide and he continued Thursday to praise residents for using face coverings on a voluntary basis in public.
The governor pointed out Nashua has a city mask ordinance, and Manchester aldermen were evenly divided over adopting their own.
It’s premature to examine whether further restrictions would be wise to impose at a community level, Sununu said.
Sununu distanced himself from President Donald Trump, who told Americans “Don’t be afraid of COVID” on Monday before he was released from Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he was being treated for the disease.
“I am afraid of COVID,” Sununu said. “I think everyone should be afraid of COVID. I completely disagree with that statement coming out of the White House. The COVID virus didn’t go away.
“It hasn’t deteriorated one bit. Why we would be pushing back on our messaging doesn’t make any sense. It is just as dangerous, if not more as we enter this fall season.”
Average case rate going up
Over the past two weeks, the average daily number of positive cases for COVID-19 in New Hampshire has risen from the mid-30s to 53 cases per 100,000 people, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan reported.
While the seven-day positivity rate for the virus is only 0.7% statewide, the rate on Thursday was 3.9% for Nashua and 2.9% for Manchester.
Chan said the state’s contact tracing team has linked some of that increase to “uncontrolled social gatherings” that range from church services and birthday parties to gatherings of friends.
“The highest risk activity for spreading COVID-19 is the uncontrolled social gatherings where multiple people are brought together in closed, confined spaces,” Chan said.
“We have seen COVID-19 be able to spread very, very easily into what have been called super-spreader events.”
Earlier this week, state health officials asked anyone who attended services at the Gate City Church in Nashua to report to the state if they are symptomatic. Seven cases of the virus were identified after a weeklong series of services at the church.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said church services are no more or less a risk than any other indoor meeting where “50 people or more” attend and either aren’t wearing masks or being socially distanced.
Sununu said officials in other states have rightly become concerned when their own average positivity rate has gone up to “4, 5, 6” percent or more.
More testing, more cases
The higher case count here is also linked to more testing, Sununu said. Tests have run as high as 10,000 per day, driven by the large testing regimen of students and staff at the University of New Hampshire.
Throughout all public schools, only about 100 students among the 192,000 who attend K-12 classes have become infected and no school has seen an outbreak of the disease, Sununu said.
“I believe there is one cluster at a single elementary school,” the governor said without offering details.
Meanwhile, Shibinette reported the state’s stockpile of personal protection equipment is ample with at least a two-month supply of all items except for surgical gloves.
The state is awaiting delivery of a glove order that will more than fill that need, she said.
Sununu said he had been warning for months that COVID-19 cases would go up this fall once people spent more time indoors.
“We are in good shape. Our numbers continue to rise and I think they are going to continue to rise but we can manage through it,” he said. “We have done very, very well. There is no reason why we can’t continue to manage through some of the toughest times to come.”