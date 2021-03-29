CONCORD — A week after a rocky vaccine rollout, New Hampshire state officials ran a smooth registration Monday for those in their 40s who signed up to get their COVID-19 shots.
Gov. Chris Sununu said that 35,000 were able to get their registrations completed in the first few hours Monday, a marked contrast to last week when those in their 50s ran into long delays getting through via the new state-run Vaccination Immunization Navigation Interface or VINI system.
Sununu urged citizens to sign up, noting there are 100,000 slots for people to get vaccinated.
Over the weekend, Sununu announced there had been changes made to VINI to widen the capacity of the system and accommodate up to 1,000 signups in a minute.
The changes also, for the first time, alerted residents trying to sign up through vaccines.nh.gov how long their waiting time would be to complete their registration.
Concord lawyer Jay Surdukowski, a Democratic candidate for Executive Council in 2020, said on social media the process was seamless for him.
“Already roughly 2 dozen friends and myself have gotten the vaccine on day 1 for the 40-year-old cohort — or will tomorrow — registration was flawless, and I am bipartisan-ly grateful for @GovChrisSununu and his team who made this hope possible,” Surdukowki posted on Twitter.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sununu said volunteers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway set records by signing up to 700 an hour for their shots that helped get 8,500 vaccinated over two days.
Sununu said an expected ramping up of federal delivery of vaccines will permit the state to use the Loudon speedway as a mass site for the next few months.
President Joe Biden announced Monday there would be enough vaccine being delivered to give vaccines to 90% of adults by April 19.
The Biden plan also calls upon states to open more delivery sites to administer the shots.
Here in New Hampshire on Wednesday, those in their 30s can sign up to get the shots while the registration is open on Friday to everyone over 16 years old.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the vaccine for those under 16.