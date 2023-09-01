CONCORD -- House Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford, resigned Friday as chairman of a high-powered commission on charity casinos a day after state regulators sought to indefinitely suspend the gambling business license held by her husband, former state Sen. Andy Sanborn, over allegations that he fraudulently misspent COVID-19 relief funds.

Andy Sanborn denied any wrongdoing and indicated he would seek a public hearing before the New Hampshire Lottery Commission to contest his suspension.