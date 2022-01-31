CONCORD — Legislative supporters said allowing teenagers to get a vaccine without parental consent is needed because some parents are neglectful and putting their health at risk.
State Rep. Amanda Bouldin, D-Manchester, insisted the intent of her bill (HB 1126) is not to interfere in the right of informed parents to be involved in health care decisions of their children.
“I want to enable children who don’t live in a supportive environment to make some health care decisions for themselves,” Bouldin said.
Currently by age 16, residents here can marry, divorce, drop out of school or become pregnant without parental consent, she said.
“A vaccine is not as consequential as a lot of things we are allowing a 16-year-old to do,” Bouldin said.
Studies in Manchester have concluded that at least 300 children are homeless in the city, she said.
“All children deserve a good shot at success, but all aren’t born into good situations,” Bouldin said.
Gary York, a Hopkinton resident and opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, opposed the bill as he warned it could do more harm to these teens.
“The risk of dying for a 16-year-old is greater for someone who has taken the so-called vaccine than getting COVID,” York said.
Several members of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee who heard the bill said it would interfere with parental rights.
Bouldin said controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine led her to propose this bill, but as written it would apply to some but not all the shots that have been given.
Would apply to some, not all COVID-19 vaccines
Pfizer is the only vaccine maker that has gotten FDA full approve for all who are 16 years or older.
On Monday, the FDA gave full approval for the Moderna vaccine, but only for those who are 18 years or older.
Rep. Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, said he has nieces and nephews who were “vaccine injured” and was concerned about allowing teens access to the vaccine if they don't have enough information as parents would.
“This bill will tell me as a parent that I have no say,” King said.
Ann Marie McCuri, the chief of the state’s immunization section in the Division of Public Health Services, said the agency took no position on the bill.
She did say lowering the age of consent to get the vaccine could increase access to services.
Asked about the risk of the COVID-19 vaccine for teens, Mercuri said studies continue on the health risk.
While the vaccine has helped save lives, Mercuri said there have been cases of teens having adverse health side effects after getting the shot.
The House committee is expected to make a recommendation on the bill by the middle of March.
