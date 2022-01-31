CONCORD — A lawmaker wants teenagers to be able to get a vaccine without parental consent because some parents are neglectful and putting their health at risk.
State Rep. Amanda Bouldin, D-Manchester, said her bill (HB 1126) is not intended to interfere with the right of informed parents to be involved in their children’s health care decisions.
HB 1126 states, “A minor 16 years of age or older may voluntarily consent to be vaccinated against any communicable disease for which a vaccination has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.”
“I want to enable children who don’t live in a supportive environment to make some health care decisions for themselves,” Bouldin said.
“A vaccine is not as consequential as a lot of things we are allowing a 16-year-old to do,” Bouldin said.
Studies in Manchester have concluded that at least 300 children are homeless in the city, she said.
“All children deserve a good shot at success, but all aren’t born into good situations,” Bouldin said.
Several members of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee who heard the bill said it would interfere with parental rights.
Rep. Bill King, R-Milford, said he has nieces and nephews who were “vaccine injured” and was concerned about allowing teens access to the vaccine if they don’t have enough information as parents would.
“This bill will tell me as a parent that I have no say,” King said.
Anne Marie Mercuri, the chief of the state’s immunization section in the Division of Public Health Services, said the agency took no position on the bill.
She did say lowering the age of consent to get the vaccine could increase access to services.
COVID-19
Pfizer is the only vaccine maker that has gotten FDA full approval for all who are 16 or older.
On Monday, the FDA gave full approval for the Moderna vaccine, but only for those who are 18 or older.
Gary York, a Hopkinton resident and opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, warned the bill could do more harm to these teens.
“The risk of dying for a 16-year-old is greater for someone who has taken the so-called vaccine than getting COVID,” York said.
Asked about the risk of the COVID-19 vaccine for teens, Mercuri said studies continue on the health risk.
While the vaccine has helped save lives, Mercuri said there have been cases of teens having adverse health side effects after getting the shot.
The House committee is expected to make a recommendation on the bill by the middle of March.
