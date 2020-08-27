BOSTON – Legislative, business leaders and some taxpayers urged the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to eliminate a rule imposing that state's 5 percent income tax on New Hampshire residents working from home due to COVID-19.
About 140 telecommuting from New Hampshire sent in emails to DOR regarding this temporary rule that is levying the tax through the end of 2020 or until 30 days after Gov. Charlie Baker suspends the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, whichever is later.
Peter Kimpton is partner program and strategic alliances manager for Logmein, a Boston-based company and industry leader in managing software services on the cloud.
“This is approximately a 505% income tax increase on me,” Kimpton said, adding the DOR’s own example of a bookkeeper working remotely from Ohio would pay 442% higher taxes.
“This rule shamelessly exploits a public health crisis for the tax benefit of your state.”
During the hearing conducted remotely on Zoom, Kimpton warned if adopted permanently, this would encourage other states to follow suit and levy income taxes on Massachusetts residents.
Virginia hosts more than half of computer servers in the U.S. and could levy its 5.1 percent income tax on their employees working from home in the Bay State, he said.
All written testimony in response to this rule must be turned in to the agency's website by Thursday at 5 p.m., officials said.
State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham and past income tax advocate, said he understood why Massachusetts adopted this policy but urged it to “find a compromise” that’s more fair to New Hampshire residents.
“I don’t like your proposed rule, but I don’t think it’s theft. I’m not outraged by it,” said Horrigan who said he’s voted both ways on income tax bills.
Horrigan said the fiscally-conservative Tax Foundation report on all state and local taxes paid in 2018 concluded New Hampshire reached its “Tax Freedom Day” on April 19, and that was only four days earlier than Massachusetts.
“There is not a dramatic difference on how much taxes are paid across the border,” Horrigan said.
Replaced rule based on work days in Mass.
Prior to the pandemic, New Hampshire residents working for a Massachusetts-based company only paid income taxes based on the number of days they worked in that state.
So if someone worked 240 days a year for a firm but spent only 80 days at that Massachusetts business, then a third of the worker’s income was subject to the income tax.
This new rule makes all their income subject to the tax even if the employee doesn’t ever report in person on the job.
“These are unprecedented times, and I want to see my constituents keep their money while they are working in the Live Free or Die State,” said Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, a Democratic candidate for governor, said the new rule penalizes New Hampshire residents who heeded the Massachusetts mandate that nonessential employees work from home during the pandemic.
“This proposed rule is a threat to the New Hampshire advantage, our absence of an income tax and our terrific work force. Both are keys to New Hampshire’s advantage,” Feltes testified.
“This rule is anti-worker and anti-public health.”
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally-conservative Americans for Property, accused Massachusetts officials of making this change because tax collections in that state were 29 percent down compared to the same period in 2019.
“I urge you to reject this regulation and not punish hardworking Granite Staters for following COVID-19 protocols and keeping the Bay State safe during this public health crisis," Moore wrote.
Mass. to act prior to Oct. 21
John Sanchez said the rule has put the payroll departments of Massachusetts companies in an “untenable position” trying to decide whether to withhold the income tax of people staying home in other states.
Assistant Attorney General Samuel Garland said both the state and New Hampshire residents working for Massachusetts companies could have grounds to challenge this rule in court.
“We have identified a number of significant legal concerns,” said Garland, speaking for Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, who sent a letter of opposition to the rule last week.
A spokesperson for Massachusetts Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said the agency will take action on this temporary rule before it expires on Oct. 21.