Legislators, business leaders and taxpayers urged the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to eliminate a rule adopted after the pandemic that requires New Hampshire residents working from home because of COVID-19 to pay the Bay State’s 5% income tax.
About 140 people telecommuting from New Hampshire sent emails to the revenue department about the temporary rule, which has touched off an interstate furor. The tax is scheduled to remain in place through the end of the year or until 30 days after Gov. Charlie Baker suspends the current state of emergency, whichever is later.
Peter Kimpton, partner program and strategic alliances manager for Boston-based Logmein, a cloud-based software management company, decried the change.
“This is approximately a 505% income tax increase on me,” Kimpton said. “This rule shamelessly exploits a public health crisis for the tax benefit of your state.”
During the remote hearing, Kimpton warned that if adopted permanently, the rule would encourage other states to take the same approach.
Virginia, home to more than half the computer servers on the East Coast, could levy its 5.75% income tax on employees of companies in that state who work from their Massachusetts homes, he said.
At a briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Chris Sununu said the rule would ”effectively pick the pockets” of New Hampshire residents. Both individual taxpayers and the state have “legal remedies” if Massachusetts fails to rescind the rule, he said.
State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham and past income tax advocate, testified he understood why Massachusetts adopted the policy but urged it to “find a compromise” that’s more fair to New Hampshire residents.
“I don’t like your proposed rule, but I don’t think it’s theft. I’m not outraged by it,” said Horrigan who said he has voted both ways on income tax bills.
Horrigan said the fiscally conservative Tax Foundation report on all state and local taxes paid in 2018 concluded New Hampshire reached its “Tax Freedom Day” on April 19, only four days before Massachusetts.
“There is not a dramatic difference on how much taxes are paid across the border,” Horrigan said.
How it worked before
Before the pandemic, New Hampshire residents working for Massachusetts-based companies paid income taxes based on the number of days they worked in that state.
So if someone worked 240 days a year for a firm but spent only 80 days at that business, a third of the worker’s income was subject to the Massachusetts income tax.
The new rule made all their income subject to the tax even if the employee doesn’t ever report to the job in person.
“These are unprecedented times, and I want to see my constituents keep their money while they are working in the Live Free or Die state,” said Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, a Democratic candidate for governor, said the new rule penalizes New Hampshire residents who heeded the Massachusetts mandate that nonessential employees work from home during the pandemic.
“This proposed rule is a threat to the New Hampshire advantage, our absence of an income tax and our terrific work force. Both are keys to New Hampshire’s advantage,” Feltes testified. “This rule is anti-worker and anti-public health.”
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Property, accused Massachusetts officials of making this change because tax collections in that state were down 29% compared to the same period in 2019.
“I urge you to reject this regulation and not punish hardworking Granite Staters for following COVID-19 protocols and keeping the Bay State safe during this public health crisis,” Moore wrote.
Deadline to act Oct. 21
John Sanchez testified that the rule has put the payroll departments of Massachusetts companies in an “untenable position,” trying to decide whether to withhold the income tax of people staying home in other states.
Assistant Attorney General Samuel Garland said both the state and New Hampshire residents working for Massachusetts companies could have grounds to challenge the rule in court.
“We have identified a number of significant legal concerns,” said Garland, speaking for Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, who sent a letter of opposition to the rule last week.
A spokesperson for Massachusetts Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said the agency will take action on the temporary rule before it expires Oct. 21.