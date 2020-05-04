MANCHESTER – Democratic legislative leaders launched a last ditch bid to revive their lawsuit challenging Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to spend federal, anti-COVID 19 grant money without their permission.
They asked Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson to reconsider his ruling last month that the four top Democrats lacked standing to challenge Sununu's power during this pandemic.
Solicitor General Daniel Will had convinced Anderson that these lawmakers did not suffer the real injury needed to bring a claim against Sununu.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, Senate Finance Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, and House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, maintained state law required Sununu to get approval from the Legislative Fiscal Committee before he spent any of a $1.25 billion grant under the federal CARES Act.
“The choices of how New Hampshire spends its CARES Act aid will affect every citizen in the state, as set forth above. Not only will no harm be done to the public interest by maintaining the status quo, it will be well-served through vindication of the rule of law during this public health emergency,” legislative lawyers argued in 30 pages of legal arguments they filed with Anderson last Friday.
But Solicitor Will said a 2002 law put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks permitted the governor to declare an emergency and act decisively and quickly in a crisis.
In these new papers, Senate Legal Counsel Gregory Silverman and assisting lawyer Paul Twomey urged Judge Anderson to conclude this was no longer a theoretical argument as Sununu had already spent more than $50 million on his own.
Sununu said he created an eight-person advisory board of lawmakers to advise him so he could more quickly make spending decisions than the time it would take the fiscal panel to do its work.