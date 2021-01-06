Valley Street jail Superintendent Willie Scurry said Wednesday he will consider allowing jailers to forward calls that defense lawyers make to their clients, a policy change that advocates say is essential as COVID-19 races through the jail.
Scurry appeared before Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday.
The meeting came as the jail, which is the state’s largest and serves Hillsborough County, grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected half of the jail's 203 inmates and two dozen staff.
Scurry told commissioners that he continues to consult with city and state health officials and will do his best to follow their recommendations.
Meanwhile, Manchester’s Health Department disavowed any oversight of the jail. In an unsigned statement issued Tuesday night, the city Health Department said state Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette "incorrectly stated" during a news conference that the city department originally was in charge of oversight of the jail and it's COVID-19 response.
"In New Hampshire, a city health department has no jurisdiction or oversight of a county governmental facility," the letter read. Shibinette’s office did not provide a response.
Scurry appeared before the Hillsborough County commissioners minutes after the three Republicans were sworn in to their two-year terms. A week ago, he appeared before commissioners and downplayed reports of problems with testing and quarantine practices at the jail.
He presented a two-page update, which he said he will do regularly. According to the update:
- Coronavirus testing for all staff will begin on Friday.
- The New Hampshire National Guard will test inmates on a weekly basis.
- The county Corrections Department is working on a protocol for screening of all staff when they arrive for work.
- The jail will continue to house quarantined inmates in units with inmates with COVID-19. The “strategic cohorting” prevents transmission of the disease and will continue while DHHS reviews the facility.
- Jail staff will be assigned to single units to reduce the risk of transmission.
- As of Tuesday, all inmates will be provided with surgical grade facemasks daily.
Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a UNH Law professor who appeared before commissioners, asked that Valley Street jail pass through phone calls that defense attorneys make to their clients. He said jails in New Hampshire’s other heavily populated counties do so. Lawyers use passwords to confirm themselves, and the calls are forwarded to cordless telephones that are on each unit.
Several lawyers have written county commissioners asking for a change in the jail’s practice.
“When I go to the jail during this pandemic, I enter knowing that I put an elderly family member who resides with me and who has a rare lung condition at risk,” Rusty Chadwick wrote.
“Right now I’m investigating that and looking into it,” Scurry said.
He expressed security concerns about forwarding calls from lawyers to their clients and said staff could not listen in on the calls.
At present, jailers take a message and have inmates call their lawyers back, but lawyers complain that the return calls can take hours and they may not be available when the client calls. The jail lets lawyers in for visits at any point to speak to a client.
But lawyers said they often don't have the opportunity to consult with a client before an initial post-arrest court hearing.
A Hillsborough County judge has released one Valley Street jail inmate who contracted COVID-19 at the jail, and two other releases are under consideration.
During a Tuesday news conference, Shibinette contrasted prisons, which have older populations with compromised medical risks, with county jails, whose population she said is younger and healthier.
She praised Strafford County jail for testing its staff in May, which she said prevented the spread of coronavirus there.
“Most (jail administrators) did what was necessar,y but I don’t think there was anything to prevent it from going into the facility at some point," she said. She said DHHS took over over administration of COVID-19 response last week.
In its memo, the city Health Department said it investigates public health complaints and disease outbreaks on behalf of the state.