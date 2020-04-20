MANCHESTER -- Lawyers for Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat legislative leaders faced off before a superior court judge Monday on whether the governor can spend federal money to fight COVID-19 without the approval of lawmakers.
After a two-hour hearing, Hillsborough County Judge David Anderson said “as soon as possible” he’d issue a ruling on whether Sununu has the unilateral power to divvy up a $1.25 billion grant to deal with the coronavirus or if he must first get consent from the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Senate Legal Counsel Greg Silverman said the Legislature holds the purse strings, not the governor, who merely proposes a two-year state budget that lawmakers amend and approve as they so choose.
“The power of the purse lies indeed in the legislative branch even in an emergency," Silverman said. "If not, then a governor could take total control of the state government even in an emergency."
But Solicitor General Dan Will said a 2002 law put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks permits the governor to declare an emergency and act decisively and quickly in a crisis.
Will said the fiscal committee process is too time-consuming and not practical as Sununu often has had to make split-second decisions on the state's behalf.
“To wait 24 hours is to lose an opportunity entirely. To wait an hour is to lose an opportunity. To wait five to 10 minutes is to lose an opportunity," Will said to Judge Anderson. "It is a scramble, your honor."
The House speaker, Senate president and their chief budget writers brought this lawsuit, which claims state law honors the Legislature’s oversight role over spending even in times of turmoil.
"If it was a dire emergency, the fiscal committee could meet at a moment’s notice," Silverman argued.
The 19-page motion says Sununu’s control of the money would violate the state Constitution because it recognizes “supreme legislative power” over spending money from the state treasury and runs counter to the separation of powers clause.
Senate lawyer Silverman said former GOP Gov. Craig Benson sought Fiscal Committee approval before spending money to cope with floods in 2003 and ex-Democrat Gov. John Lynch did the same with more than $600 million of federal stimulus grants to deal with the great recession of 2008-9.
"The governor is offering a false choice between helping to save lives right now and restraining the executive branch from violating the law," Silverman said.
Will said this COVID-19 dilemma is a different challenge that requires a more nimble response than did the spending of stimulus dollars.
We have a state of emergency that is unprecedented in its magnitude. It is killing enormous numbers of people, and I don’t think it is like anything we have seen in our lifetime,” Will said.
Sununu has created a bipartisan eight-person legislative advisory board he's consulting with before making spending decisions. Many of the lawmakers the governor appointed for this special panel also serve on the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Soon after the hearing ended Monday, the fiscal panel met for a special meeting where Legislative Budget Assistant Michael Kane hosted a briefing on the $1.25 billion grant New Hampshire has received from the federal CARES Act.