As Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on the Seacoast are cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19, community leaders are hopeful that video conferencing and other tools can help people with the anxiety of not being able to talk through their problems in a group setting.
At South Church in Portsmouth, they have been holding in-person meetings and will have a noon and 5:30 p.m. meeting on Friday, but those are the last sessions planned.
Church Office Administrator Jennifer Leyden said that they are pulling together a list of virtual resources for people in A.A. to use until in-person meetings can resume. She said a number of people in their congregation depend on these meetings.
“We need to make sure people who are struggling are getting help,” Leyden said.
The Triangle Club in Dover - which typically has 44 12-Step Recovery meetings every week, including daily Heroin Anonymous meetings - is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bob O’Connell, who is the club’s former executive director, said the people who normally attend in-person meetings are using Zoom and other digital platforms to stay connected.
O’Connell said when people enter a 12-step program, they are often advised to collect phone numbers from other people in recovery in case they need help outside of meeting hours. He hopes that people use that tool now in addition to virtual tools.
“That peer support is there, available for people. All you have to do is pick up your phone and make a phone call,” O’Connell said.
People can also call the Triangle Club and someone will pick up their phone line to offer assistance, O’Connell said. That number is 742-9803.
Not all in-person meetings on the Seacoast have been cancelled. There are still meetings being held at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at First Church Congregational in Rochester.
A person who picked up the phone at the church on Thursday said groups are limited to 10 people each.
In a press release issued on Monday, officials at Alcoholics Anonymous said that by attending digital meetings, group members can focus on the organization’s primary purpose of carrying the message of recovery to the alcoholic who still suffers.
“A.A. in the digital age has certainly taken on a new meaning in these challenging times, reminding its members and those searching for help that A.A. is not just a ‘place,” but exists in the hearts, minds and help offered,” the press release said.
Anyone seeking help with a drinking problem can visit www.aa.org for more information.