T ODAY IS Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week. It’s the most sacred time in the Christian church, when the faithful around the world gather in ritual and reverence to commemorate Jesus Christ’s passion, death and resurrection.
But what happens when gatherings are forbidden for fear of contagion? And how does a shepherd minister to a flock so widely dispersed?
“How can we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?” the Psalmist lamented.
The land in which we live feels ever so strange these days.
.
Three weeks ago, A. Robert Hirschfeld, bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, announced the suspension of all church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a “fast” from large-group worship.
The decision was beyond difficult, he said in an interview last week. “It’s agony.”
He has been thinking a lot about the church’s Hebrew spiritual ancestors, sent into exile but sustained by their faith.
Hirschfeld said he doesn’t hold that God caused the virus that has sickened a million people and killed more than 55,000 worldwide as of Saturday. But he said, “I firmly believe that God is up to something.”
“I believe that God is present, even separate from those tangible sacraments that we’ve come to rely on, and we’re being called to find out how,” he said.
Bishop Peter Libasci, spiritual head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, also has thought about the ancestors and reached a similar conclusion.
The closing of churches to public worship, Libasci said, has been “cataclysmic in many ways.”
“We’ve been struggling so much to get people to come back to Mass, and now the doors are closed,” he said.
Yet all through Scripture, he said, when people drifted from God, something would happen to bring them to their senses.
In the modern world, many have gotten away from the church, Libasci said. “All of a sudden, God is asking, ‘Well, does this mean something to you or not?’”
“God wants us to be saved,” he said.
An opportunity for rediscovery
With churches closed, Catholics are watching Masses online and yearning to partake in the Eucharist, Libasci said.
Meanwhile, families are spending more time together. he said. “Where they’ve been running in all different directions before, they have to rediscover how to be together and accept each other’s weaknesses and strengths.”
“So what seemed to be cataclysm has actually been, I believe, the opportunity that we’re being given, to rediscover the depths of our sacramental faith.”
Hirschfeld has seen attendance in the Episcopal church increase during the crisis.
He is accustomed to offering Sunday services in a tiny chapel that holds only a dozen comfortably. The first time he had an online service from that same space, he said, “we had attendance of 400 people.”
But this Holy Week, both said, will not be the same. There will be no washing of the feet in churches on Holy Thursday, no Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday, no baptisms during the Easter Vigil.
The churches will not be full on Easter morning.
Pastors will do what they can to observe these ancient rites, streaming services online for the faithful to follow along.
The pope will celebrate Holy Week Masses from the Vatican — without the faithful in attendance — that can be viewed online.
‘A time of great solemnity’
New Hampshire’s bishops suggest making the rituals of Holy Week more personal this year.
Libasci urged believers to prepare a “prayer corner” in their homes for Holy Week, placing there a white cloth, rosary, crucifix, Bible and prayer book. “That’s your chapel,” he said.
“What we need to do then is remember that these days are not ours. They belong to God,” Libasci said.
For Palm Sunday, Hirschfeld suggested, families can cut pine boughs and have their own processions to commemorate Jesus’ triumphant arrival in Jerusalem. “With the idea we’re seeking to welcome the entry of Jesus in this place,” he said. “It’s an entry, it’s a threshold, and we’re going to be walking together through this journey of Holy Week.”
Again, there’s a resonance with ancient church history, he said. The Stations of the Cross were an adaptation, because not everyone could go to Jerusalem during Holy Week. “They were meant to reenact in some way the great, mighty acts of Jesus in that last week, in our communities,” he said.
On Holy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper Christ shared with his disciples before his death, family members can wash each other’s hands or feet and then share a simple meal, “remembering in whose hands we all are as we’re washing our hands,” Hirschfeld said.
Holy Thursday is the day Catholic bishops traditionally bless the holy oils to be used in the sacraments by parishes in the coming 12 months. That Chrism Mass has been postponed this year because of the crisis. But Libasci said individuals can use simple kitchen oil to anoint their foreheads with the sign of the cross on that day.
On Good Friday, venerate the crucifix, Libasci urged. “This is a time to remember that the suffering and death of Jesus Christ has a meaning, the supreme sacrifice, the redeeming value of a love that goes beyond ‘what I want’ but “what I must do for you.’ ”
Many Episcopal parishes on Friday will be holding online vigils and meditations on the gospel readings of Christ’s passion and death, Hirschfeld said. “I think it’s going to be a time of great solemnity, of really spending time in quiet,” he said.
Hirschfeld said he is struck by how COVID-19 affects breathing, and how Christ died on the cross from asphyxiation. “What I’m profoundly moved by in this is that God himself, God has chosen to take on the full human condition, even that of losing our breath,” he said.
But that’s not the end of the story. Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus and what that means for the world.
“Those who succumb to this disease will rise again,” Hirschfeld said. Among the faithful, “We are being caused to make space to breathe again in ways that we weren’t before.”
Libasci wants people to dress up for Easter Sunday as they participate in remote masses and share a holiday meal.
‘A very different approach’
During this crisis, Libasci has been making spiritual pilgrimages around the state to offer blessings, visiting hospitals, nursing homes, even Manchester’s fire station.
On Friday, the retired sisters who live at St. Joseph’s Residence in Manchester waved from their windows and made the sign of the cross as the bishop held up the monstrance, containing the Eucharist, on the street outside. Heedless of the light rain falling and the wet grass, Libasci made his way around the entire building, blessing those within.
“We’re taking a very different approach,” he said. “This is from God, opening our eyes to what we can be doing and ought to be doing.”
It’s a reminder, he said: “Jesus Christ is among his people.”
‘A new tenderness’
Hirschfeld said he fears that things will get much worse, in the country and here in New Hampshire, as the virus takes more lives. ”We’re in for a very cruel April,” he said.
What buoys him, he said, is the “unbelievable creativity and adaptiveness” of clergy and lay people during this crisis.
“They’re finding ways to connect,” he said. “They’re dusting off or creating phone trees, they’re paying attention to those who are on the other side of the digital divide, who can’t log in to Zoom.”
Libasci, too, said he has been touched by how pastors have risen to the challenge of celebrating Mass remotely and how eagerly people have joined in. “No matter what, we can’t forget this,” he said. “We have to be out among the people.”
Both bishops said that when churches are open again they expect things may be different. And better.
“There’s a new tenderness among us,” Hirschfeld said. “I hope it lasts.”
Libasci looks to a time “at the end of all of this, looking back and talking about what we did here, what we missed, and what it’s like to be back, to reminisce on this time in the desert, the time of the Babylonian exile, as it were.”
“This is how we found God again.”