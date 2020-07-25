Eli Maughan was in the middle of fourth grade at Hanover Street School in Lebanon when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in New Hampshire, sending teachers and students home for remote learning.
Eli’s teacher, Stephanie Davis, had assigned the students to come up with projects that would make a difference in their community. Eli had a couple “Making a Difference” ideas in mind, but they all got scuttled when his school closed.
Then he hatched a plan.
His family raises backyard chickens. What if he sold eggs and donated the proceeds to help frontline workers?
Eli’s dad, Matthew Maughan, is director of telepharmacy at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, so the family was acutely aware of the crisis, his mom, Lil Maughan, said.
Eli made a sign and got to work. So did the chickens.
For the first week, a lot of people drove by his sign but didn’t stop, Eli said. “Then after the first week, a lot of people came,” he said.
The project wasn’t without peril. Eli learned that chickens can be pretty fierce.
“They just go crazy when I get the eggs,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll just squawk a lot, but sometimes they’ll actually attack me, trying to peck me.”
At $4 a dozen, he sold enough eggs to donate $100 to Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s PPE (personal protective equipment) fund.
“I wanted them to take the money and put it into buying protective gear for people who are in the hospital … having to deal with patients who actually have the coronavirus,” he said.
Lil Maughan said she and her husband were impressed with how Eli carried out the project on his own without a lot of supervision. “I think it’s a really trying time for kids,” she said. “There have been a lot of changes they’ve had to accommodate, and we’ve been really proud of him and how he’s risen to the challenge.”
Asked what he got out of the project, Eli replied: “I’ve learned that helping people is the best way to go.”