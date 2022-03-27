LEBANON — City councilors debated and finally rescinded the citywide mask mandate in a narrow vote last week.
Mayor Tim McNamara expressed his concern during the meeting that Lebanon is probably the last municipality in the state to still have a mask mandate.
“So everyone around us is unmasked and I feel like we’re on a very small island in the middle of a very large ocean. And I’m not sure that doing this at such a local level will actually do as far as mitigating infection rates,” McNamara said.
Lebanon is one of the few municipalities in the state that still has a mask mandate and is the last in the Upper Valley Region to drop its mandate, with Hanover and Enfield dropping their mask mandates earlier this month.
In the 5-4 vote Wednesday night, the ordinance was rescinded and went into effect on Thursday.
McNamara said it is clear that cloth masks are not as effective as medical masks, adding that the current mandate does not differentiate.
“If we’re going to have a mask mandate it has to be one that works,” McNamara said, adding that the CDC guidance has changed. “I think when we first enacted this mandate it made good sense.”
The CDC guidance for the region has shifted, Assistant Mayor Clifton Below said, adding that it’s time to drop the mask mandate.
“I know folks are frustrated; as we turned the corner it took us a while to get to this point to be able to consider it,” Below said.
Councilor Devin Wilkie said the science does show masks are effective but agreed that increasing evidence shows cloth masks are less effective than medical masks.
“I think the science is moving toward the argument that this ordinance is not necessarily helping in light of some of the damages that it causes, including, yes, mental health issues that I’ve seen among a number of people and it should be weighed carefully,” Wilkie said.
He added he has been concerned that the top-down solutions to the pandemic have politicized the issue. He said the suggestion and request that people mask out of consideration for their neighbors would be just as effective and less damaging.
Councilor Karen Liot Hill said she understands the desire to return to “normal” but said she would be voting against rescinding the ordinance and that wearing masks is a minor inconvenience for public health.
“I think when it comes to public health a cautious approach is prudent,” she said. “COVID is still very present. It is still making people very sick, even people who are fully vaccinated. This disease is still being understood.”
The mask ordinance has been in place since September when due to the surge of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council reinstated a previous citywide mandate requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public.
The ordinance was amended in November to clarify the requirement for masks to be worn at private events being held in public venues such as hotels, restaurants and clubs.
City Manager Shaun Mulholland started the meeting by saying that he along with Lebanon’s health officer, emergency management director and police chief all recommend the mask mandate be dropped.
Many people speaking during the public hearing said they are parents who are concerned about the impacts masks have had and continue to have on children.
Aaron Argyros said he is the father of four children ranging from one to 14 years old.
“It’s not just the little kids, it’s all of them and I would like to give them a chance at normal,” Argyros said.
“And they’ve been stuck in this crazy land that we’ve created with nothing but foreheads and eyeballs,” Argyros said. “I can’t imagine what my 1-year-old is thinking. What was she born into?
“The benefits of the mask mandates are extremely debatable. And if you disagree I would love to hear which articles, which science supports that,” he said.
There are vaccines and other tools people can use, Argyros said, adding that the mask mandates should not be reinstated in the future.
“I would encourage everyone in the interim to think about other options,” he said.