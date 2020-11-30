City and state officials intend to spoil a “herd immunity” Christmas party planned by a Lebanon business owner and former police officer convicted of multiple crimes.
Calling COVID-19 a “scamdemic,” Marc Garza on Friday said, “I have the freedom to do what I want in this country.”
The event at Garza’s gym, Crom MMA & Fitness, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. But City Manager Shawn Mulholland said city officials have other plans.
“We’re working with the Attorney General’s Office on this matter,” Mulholland said.
The event, dubbed the “First Annual Crom ‘We Defied the .02 odds and Live Til Xmas’ Party,” is described as “a herd immunity party” on the gym’s Facebook account. It’s the second such party the gym has hosted and the first since the summer, he said.
Lebanon has been proactive in dealing with the pandemic, Mulholland said. The city had a mask ordinance in place before the statewide order, and most people in the city are observing the pandemic safety requirements.
“The vast majority of people are complying,” Mulholland said.
Garza rejects statistics that show more than 250,000 people have died from COVID-19 this year in the United States. More people are likely to die from the flu or be killed by trees falling on them than die from the disease caused by the coronavirus, he contends.
Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order requiring masks inside most public spaces in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, schools and colleges continue to move to remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge in the state and throughout the country.
Garza said he could have between 6,000 and 7,000 people at the party, though that seems unlikely. On Friday, Crom’s Facebook account showed 24 people had RSVP’d for the party. His Facebook account has slightly more than 600 followers.
Garza said the gym has 13,000 members. “Half the Upper Valley comes here,” he said.
Reached on Friday, Garza initially cursed and hung up before calling a reporter back. Throughout the subsequent interview he asked whether the reporter was a Nazi.
Garza received a 9-month jail sentence in 2011 after pleading no contest to beating a handcuffed man with his police radio when he worked for the Jacksonville, Fla., police department. Garza, a sergeant at the time, also was convicted of instructing another police officer to falsify a burglary report, according to The Florida-Times Union.
“I’m a violent felon,” Garza said, unprompted, on Friday.
Garza pleaded guilty last year to receiving stolen property through his other business, Upper Valley Coin and Jewelry in White River Junction, Vt. Garza reportedly bought several thousand dollars worth of jewelry he knew had been stolen, according to the Valley News.
The items had been taken from a Claremont couple during a burglary. Garza received a deferred jail sentence and was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.