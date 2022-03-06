LEBANON — Lebanon City Council members say they will revisit the citywide mask ordinance at a public hearing later this month.
“I feel like it’s time we do the public discussion with so much swirling around about masking,” Mayor Tim McNamara said at a City Council meeting Wednesday night.
McNamara said he has received several emails from residents regarding the ordinance and rescinding it. He added that the Lebanon School District plans to drop its mask ordinance on March 14.
Councilor Karen Liot Hill said she supports holding a public hearing, especially since people have been asking for it, but added the caveat that a vote in favor of a public hearing is not a vote to rescind.
She said that according to CDC guidelines Sullivan County residents should still mask indoors.
“We are still in the 30% of counties that have high community transmission and where the CDC still recommends masking inside,” Hill said.
“I think that our efforts in the city of Lebanon have resulted in positive outcomes and have saved lives in the city of Lebanon. And so I feel positive, very positive, about the work that we have done to promote public health in the city of Lebanon and I think this is a decision we should not take lightly,” Hill said.
City councilors discussed having data on hand during the public hearing regarding the effectiveness of the different masks, from cloth masks to N-95 masks.
Hill added that the school district did not use such data when making its decision to make masks optional.
“Just for the record, the school district did not rely on data for their decision. The school district relied entirely on Gov. Sununu’s relaxation, which was not based on CDC guidelines. So I think the school district was entirely premature in their decision,” Hill said.
After the discussion, the City Council voted in favor of a March 16 public hearing to discuss the citywide mask ordinance and whether it should be rescinded.
The mask ordinance has been in place since September when due to the surge of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council reinstated a previous citywide mandate requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public.
The ordinance was amended in November to clarify the requirement for masks to be worn at private events being held in public venues such as hotels, restaurants and clubs.