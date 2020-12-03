LINCOLN — The owner of White Mountain Tavern is challenging a $1,000 fine he received after a guitar-playing couple performed there in violation of COVID-19 regulations.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office alleges that on Nov. 21 David Culhane and his business hosted a musical performance, a video of which posted online Nov. 22 “clearly shows two guitarists performing indoors close together.”
In a Nov. 25 letter to Culhane, Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards wrote that no bands are allowed to perform indoors at restaurants or function halls. Only “disc jockeys and solo artists” may perform inside, she said.
Culhane said the guitarists are a couple and the social distancing language in the governor’s order is ambiguous and arbitrary.
“I just believe it’s an error in the guidelines that needs to be corrected,” Culhane said. “It’s not like we had a five-piece band. It’s a couple that lives together.”
Culhane, 28, owns the tavern at the Woodwards Resort on Route 3 with his brother, Michael Culhane. It opened in August.
He is not the only business owner bucking a fine from the state. Alexa Firman, owner of Simply Delicious Baking Co. in Bedford, is challenging her $500 fine for alleged COVID-19 violations. Loudon Village Country Store was fined $2,000, and its owner is considering a challenge.
Edwards also wrote that in the Nov. 22 video, there were “customers seated shoulder to shoulder at the bar, and customers standing and mingling in the bar area. Only one bartender is wearing a mask in the video.”
Edwards wrote that a Facebook post showed a photograph of Culhane “with your back to the camera, not wearing a face covering while standing very close to bar patrons who are not spaced 6 feet apart.”
This is the second time the tavern has run afoul of the guidelines, Edwards wrote. She said her office received a complaint on Oct. 20 that neither Culhane nor a server was wearing a mask while interacting with customers and that the cook wore his mask around his neck.
Culhane said the October violations occurred during a spike in the pandemic, when guidelines were rapidly changing and not always explicitly clear.
On Nov. 21, he said both of his bartenders were wearing masks and that his being unmasked represented a brief moment when he said hello to a fellow business owner.
Culhane said he takes the pandemic “very seriously.”
As a business owner, who has put in “a lot of hard work,” Culhane said “it’d be a shame to lose it,” which is why he has tried to comply with the governor’s orders and continue operating.
Culhane said Wednesday he is waiting to hear from Edwards about an appeal hearing date.
“I’m actually confident,” Culhane said, “that they will be reasonable and reduce the fine.”