MANCHESTER -- Like many other restaurants, a significant amount of the sales at Shopper’s Pub + Eatery — which opened in July near the SNHU Arena — comes from alcohol.
About 50%, according to Lauren LaCava Bibbo, one of the owners. The concept is a neighborhood pub where people gather to watch a game and order burgers and drinks.
While allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery, restaurants across the Granite State are poised to lose big by not being able to pour beers and mixed drinks. The ban is set to last until April 7.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” LaCava Bibbo said. The restaurant is also offering delivery through UberEats.
Along with toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food, many people have also started stocking up on liquor, wine and beer. On Tuesday, a steady stream of customers visited the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet at Eastside Plaza in Manchester.
The state reported “brisk sales and have observed customers stocking up,” according to spokesman E.J. Powers. The store in the midst of a “Bottle Bucks” sale (for every $150 spent customers receive $25 in Bottle Bucks for a later purchase) which is also motivating sales, he said.
“It is premature to say how the closure of our restaurant partners is impacting sales, but we are concerned for their financial well-being,” Powers wrote in a statement. “We are exploring strategies to support them in any way we can during this unprecedented time.”
Mike Parola, 54, bought enough wine and tequila to last a month at the Eastside plaza outlet. He and his wife plan small gatherings with family during the virus crisis. He made the trip in case store closes and the fact restaurants aren’t serving.
He agrees with Gov. Chris Sununu’s order.
“I think it is the smartest thing we can do,” he said.
Also in the Eastside plaza, the Aloha Restaurant remains open for takeout only. Owner Kim Wong said about 20 or 25% of sales comes from drinks. Take out is typically not a large part of the business, she said.
“The liquor store should be busy,” she joked.
Wong hopes people will be up for celebrating at the restaurant once the ban is lifted.
Many have been stocking up on beer at Candia Road Convenience more than normal for this time of year, according to Meaghan Carabello, who has worked at the store for 19 years.
“I think the first couple of days they were worried they might not be able to get anything. Now I think people are coming in to get subs and beer because they can’t go and sit down anywhere,” she said.
The store still has plenty of stock and is expecting more in the coming days.
“People have been joking about stocking up,” Carabello said.
Shopper’s Pub also took a hit when most sporting and entertainment events nationwide got canceled.
“We have all the TVs, we have all the sports packages, food menu and a great beer list,” LaCava Bibbo said. “Our drafts are constantly rotating.”
The restaurant also draws professionals downtown for lunch and offers events such as trivia.
“A lot of people still don’t know we are here, so that is a little challenging for us,” she said. “We are not letting that deter us. We know once this ban is lifted we are going to open our doors and work hard and get it done.”