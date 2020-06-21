GRAFTON – A 70-year-old liquor store employee with chronic health conditions said he recently felt pressured by state officials to return to work despite being at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Bob Walker of Grafton said he had been out on a medical leave of absence since mid-March from his job as a laborer in the state liquor store in Lebanon.
“I’m fearful that if I catch this virus, it’ll be the last thing I ever catch,” Walker said.
According to Walker, he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), is a diabetic, and has already had one heart attack.
The leave, requested at the direction of Walker’s doctor, expired on May 22.
Walker said he can’t get another one.
“The folks in HR (human resources) told me they are going to put this request into my personnel file. They are not extending leaves,” Walker said during a telephone interview. “She wouldn’t say go back to work, but I felt as if my job would be gone if I didn’t.”
Walker starred in a YouTube video the State Employees Association produced entitled, “Workers In Pain.”
“I need the liquor commission to show me they can protect me from this virus if I were to return to work,” Walker says in the opening of the video.
Union applying pressure
Rich Gulla is president of SEA, which is the Local 1984 chapter of the Service Employees International Union.
“Going back to work shouldn’t be a life-or-death decision,” Gulla said in a statement.
“The fact that the State is putting some of its workforce in this situation is shameful. The last thing anyone wants to do is read about public service employees who need to be hospitalized because they reported to work against doctor’s orders.”
A spokesman for the liquor commission said the agency has been compassionate in dealing with the health concerns of its workers.
“The video is disingenuous and ignores the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s commitment to its employees and the extensive steps it has taken to ensure their safety,” commission spokesman E.J. Powers said in a statement. “The fact is, NHLC and the state permitted medical leaves of absence for several months and even allowed those who were uncomfortable to stay out of the workplace.”
Earlier this spring, the liquor agency closed 10 of its lower-selling stores due to its declining workforce as many employees like Walker were no longer on the job.
The dispute is a timely one since Gov. Chris Sununu ended the stay-at-home order and replaced it with a stay-at-home advisory. The move means employers can ask their employees to return to the workplace.
“Now with restrictions lifted, we are simply asking those who can return to work to do so,” Powers said. “This video does not represent the vast majority of our 1,400 full- and part-time employees, who are safely in the workplace serving customers.”
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers was recently asked by members of the Economic Reopening Task Force whether employees out on medical leaves due to COVID-19 can lose their jobs.
Lavers said employers are not required to “hold open” any position at a place of business until someone is able to return to work.
Sununu says firms have to ‘move forward’
Sununu said recently that all employers are facing challenges finding enough workers for their businesses to recover.
“I will say about individuals who are working, whether you work for the state or any private business, if the job is available and you can’t be there, the business has to move forward,” Sununu said.
The state Senate last week passed legislation (HB 1166) that offered all workers affected by COVID-19 continued unemployment benefits if they are quarantined at home or caring for a loved one.
The protections in the bill would continue even after Sununu declared that a public health emergency no longer exists.
“When the emergency orders are lifted, those protected under the benefits offered will still likely be in need of help,” said Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, a co-sponsor of this measure.
Sununu has come out strongly against the bill.
He’s warning that, as written, the legislation could jeopardize the state’s eligibility to have the federal government continue to pay the lion’s share of the cost for jobless benefits in New Hampshire during this pandemic.
Walker said while he’s enjoyed working for the state the past 2½ years, he’s going to stay away for the foreseeable future.
“I am not going back to work until there is a vaccine, and even then I am not sure,” Walker said. “I really enjoyed working with the customers but the dangers are too difficult for me to do.”