CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu granted the first pay raise for state workers dealing with the stress of coronavirus -- a 10% salary boost retroactive to March 13 for store managers, clerks and laborers "physically in a Liquor Commission establishment."
Tuesday's announcement came as the Liquor Commission temporarily closed 10 lower-volume stores because of staffing shortages in the wake of COVID-19.
Sununu has said liquor store employees are well-trained to encourage customers to practice social distancing inside the stores to prevent too-close contact between the staff and public.
But Sununu said liquor agency department heads have made every effort to move staff away from the checkout line if workers are at all uncomfortable there.
With staff limited by illness and reassignment, Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica decided to close down some of the lowest-performing liquor stores to create full staffing at the high-volume stores, including Portsmouth, Hampton, Nashua, Salem and Hooksett.
Here are the stores that are being closed and the nearby outlets where customers are urged to visit to make their purchases.
• Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, 1 Airport Rd. Suite 205, visit any of 3 Manchester outlets;
• Stratham, Kings Highway Plaza, 28 B Portsmouth Ave., visit 2 Hampton or North Hampton outlets;
• Milford, Market Basket Plaza, 21 Jones Rd. Suite 6, visit any of 4 Nashua outlets or those in Brookline and Peterborough;
• Jaffrey, Monadnock Plaza, 80 Peterborough St., visit Peterborough or Rindge outlets;
• Wolfeboro, 35 Center St., Wolfeboro Falls, visit Center Harbor, Gilford or Ossipee outlets;
• Walpole, 32 Ames Plaza Lane, Unit 2, visit Claremont or W. Chesterfield outlets;
• Lincoln, Lahout Shop Plaza, 165 Main St., visit Plymouth or Campton outlets;
• Hinsdale, Route 119, 849 Brattleboro Rd., visit W. Chesterfield or Keene outlets;
• Winchester, 30 Warwick Rd., visit Keene outlet and,
• Swanzey, Wilber's Marketplace, 37 Monadnock Highway, visit Keene outlet.
Here's the link to all existing state liquor stores, their locations and current hours: https://www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/stores/store_hours.
The top-ranked selling liquor stores are at I-95 in Hampton north and southbound, Salem at the Rockingham Mall, Nashua stores at the Willow Spring Plaza and Coliseum Avenue, the Portsmouth traffic circle, the Hooksett welcome center stores off I-93, north and southbound and the Bedford store at Leavy Drive.
The agency has also adjusted its hours to also deal with staffing limitations.
The biggest-selling stores across the state are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
But on Sunday, some lower-volume stores close at 5 p.m. and these include the Manchester store at East Side Plaza, 885 Hanover St. and the Nashua Marketplace Plaza, 300 Main St.
The only liquor stores in Berlin, Claremont, Franklin, Newport and Pittsfield all close at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Powers said to keep employees safe, the agency has adopted enhancing cleaning and disinfecting practices that include gloves and hand sanitizer at all checkouts, sanitizing wipes for all shopping carriages and hourly cleaning of checkouts, touch screens, counters, door handles, and other surfaces that customers and employees are likely to contact.
Last week, Sununu said he's working with agency officials on creating an option for patrons to buy wine and liquor at the curbside without having to go into the store.