NASHUA — Nearly two months ago, doctors had exhausted almost every option to treat Joseph Jozitis’ COVID-19. He was in critical condition, in a medically induced coma and had been on a ventilator for three weeks.
“There were many times when we were certain that he would not survive,” said Dr. Timothy Scherer, chief medical officer. When there is little else you can do, Scherer said, you keep searching for a solution.
Then Southern New Hampshire Medical Center joined the Mayo Clinic’s nationwide trial of an experimental convalescent plasma treatment in COVID patients. The Litchfield man received a transfusion of plasma from a patient who had recovered from COVID-19.
Days after his transfusion, Jozitis’ health began to improve. On Wednesday, he was discharged from the hospital with fanfare from staff and family. He had been there since April 3.
“I have no adequate words to everyone who was thinking of me and those who looked out for my family,” Jozitis said in an online post. He thanked his wife, Sue, for likely saving his life by getting Gov. Chris Sununu to write an executive order allowing the experimental treatment.
Jozitis still has some recovery ahead, posting that he is improving and can use a walker to get around. He will be having a physical therapist visit him at his Litchfield home to continue his progress.
“It is very rewarding when you see somebody going from the brink of death to getting in his car to go home for the first time in several weeks,” said Cheryl Gagne, chief nursing officer at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
The nurses and other staff at the Nashua hospital become emotionally invested in the patients who have been there for so long and have engaged with their families for an extended time, Gagne explained.
SNHMC has an average of 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients daily, and Jozitis was one of its most long-standing patients throughout the pandemic.
When someone like Jozitis is in the ICU for 45 days, Scherer said it can be disheartening not to see progress.
“So when you have somebody who recovers from this and they can get back to their family and get back to their loved ones and they can get back to the things that they love to do, it energizes us to make sure that we give everybody 120 percent,” he said.
Wednesday’s discharge helps to fuel the fire and keep the staff doing its critical work, added Scherer. “That is what health care workers do — they don’t quit,” echoed Gagne.
The experimental convalescent plasma treatment has been used on other patients in Nashua as well, and the hospital is seeing success.
“What I can say is that from all the patients we have given convalescent plasma to, we have not had any deaths,” said Scherer, adding the drug Remdesivir is also being used on some patients at the facility — a drug that was not available to the hospital until two weeks ago. He said physicians will continue to turn over every rock searching for solutions to keep COVID-19 patients alive and in recovery.